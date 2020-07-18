Recently, On Faith columnist John Nassivera noted that 82% of white evangelical voters would vote for Trump in 2020. He speculated this is a consequence of unreasoning fear, that the group is obsessed with persecution and martyrdom, and that evangelicals may erupt in violent rage if Trump loses. Such dismissive lumping together of millions of people as essentially mentally ill does nothing to heal the divide in our country.
Although I strongly oppose Trump, I was raised in evangelicalism and understand something of the history and issues that motivate political support of an otherwise-repulsive figure like the president. Many who will vote for him are intelligent, peace-loving people who are appalled by Trump’s manner but feel compelled to vote in the interest of policies they support. A few extremists may wave their guns around, but they pose no more threat to the government than did a few rioters on the fringes of recent peaceful BLM demonstrations.
What are the issues that would motivate followers of Jesus to support Donald Trump, or any conservative politician? Why have evangelicals backed nonreligious presidents like Nixon, Reagan and Trump, while they have opposed avowed Christians like Carter and Obama? There is a long and complex history behind this, the understanding of which may foster more fruitful exchanges than accusations of stupidity and bigotry.
As a child, I was raised with tales of Bolshevik persecution of my Crimean Mennonite family, who lost lives, farms and homeland in the name of social justice. As refugees here beginning in the 1920s, their perception was the Democratic Party wanted to move us closer to the kind of government they had fled. The terrible abuse of power in the Soviet Union, where an enlightened few armed with an idea had power to dispense with individuals and their freedoms, created strong opposition in a large part of the American population. From “red scare” to “silent majority” to “trickle down” to “drain the swamp,” this mindset has persisted in an anti-government bias that Republicans have championed.
Is this stress on individual rights and small government any more Christian than the effort to improve life by government action? Arguably not. But historically, social engineering by government has been more closely associated with anti-religious ideologies and governments, the failed experiments of Lenin, Hitler and Mao. This helps to explain why many Christians support conservative economic policies that discourage taxation and government spending. These people are not ideologically pro-corporation, anti-environment or pro-injustice, they simply believe more problems are caused than solved by a powerful central government. They want leaders who will drive this position, regardless of their faith or personalities.
There are other factors behind evangelical Trump-tolerance. Foremost among these are traditional moral issues like abortion, sexuality and euthanasia, about which evangelicals have seen their positions decline from culturally dominant to marginalized to despised — and in some cases moving toward criminalized. It is ironic that a profligate like Trump who, in fact, holds personal positions far more liberal than his constituency, would garner their support, but evangelicals who feel besieged see his court appointments and general approach as more supportive of traditional morality than what they would get from Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden. While they are subject to the criticism of using the very tools of their adversaries — big government and courts — to legislate morality, evangelicals are evidently willing to make that bargain for what they perceive as the greater good.
Why do evangelicals support gun rights, capital punishment and a strong, intrusive military when Jesus clearly discouraged violence, and Christianity was officially pacifist for its first 300 years? A little history helps to understand this apparent inconsistency. A combination of biblical passages, principles and reason eventually led Christianity to adopt as its majority position the “just war” theory, which allows for armed conflict in self-defense or to advance a moral cause or a better system of government. For Americans, without a king or powerful neighbors, every war must be a just war, a moral crusade, a defense of America and its freedoms. If we can’t see it that way (WWI and WWII before we got in, Vietnam and Iraq before we got out), we resist involvement. Our early history as citizen warriors reinforces our individual responsibility in this regard, such that bearing arms becomes an expression of liberty, a token of opposition to potential oppressors. Further, among Bible-believing people who are taught that the pages of Scripture are meant to have everyday application, it is a small step to apply personally the struggles of ancient Israel against enslaving oppressors, to advocate a life-for-life exchange in criminal cases, and to perceive military service for a good country as advancing God’s will. In this understanding, the apparent nonviolence of Jesus applies to murder, not just war; and Jesus’ own nonviolence was a special case to allow his death for our salvation. While there is much to dispute in this perspective, it helps to understand that others hold it with some rational and historical precedent.
This brief survey may help readers to understand why devout, reasonable people would support a president who, on a personal level, seems so unrepresentative of his constituency. While I disagree with virtually every position I have presented here, I have tried to show that there are historical explanations, if not justifications, for the evangelical history of supporting conservative candidates.
It is also important to understand that the evangelicalism portrayed in the media is not entirely representative, especially of the future. I spoke with a biology professor at an evangelical college in January and asked how many of his 80+ faculty colleagues supported Trump. He thought a minute and then said, “Maybe one — but he’s retiring this year.” There are dozens of colleges like this around the country, comprising thousands of faculty and tens of thousands of students who will become the next generation of evangelical leaders. The vast majority are not racists, war mongers, planet destroyers or corporate lackeys. Their views on the role of government and moral issues may be more conservative than the coastal majority, but they have a right to be heard and understood, not merely dismissed as a lunatic fringe. Perhaps by learning and practicing the way of Jesus, one of humility and mercy, we can each move ourselves and ultimately our nation in a constructive direction.
Tom Schmidt is a retired humanities professor with a doctorate in religion from Cambridge University. He lives in East Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.