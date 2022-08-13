With Indonesian islanders suing cement producers for climate damages recently, buildings are getting much-needed attention for their carbon-heavy footprint. The built environment generates nearly 50% of annual global emissions, which is why efforts in Vermont to weatherize the state’s aging building stock and create a Clean Heat Standard for buildings, which Gov. Phil Scott unfortunately vetoed this year, are so important. Yet buildings hardly receive the climate activism commensurate with their impact — despite concrete being the second-most consumed material after water. High-profile lawsuits, like the one above, are helpful in spotlighting buildings’ climate impacts.

Yes, buildings are getting attention. The industry is busy launching tools to calculate “embodied carbon.” The Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. Congress allocates billions of dollars to make buildings more efficient and drive low carbon procurement in buildings and construction. U.S. and European cities are calling for resources to decarbonize buildings and members of the European Parliament are pushing to ensure communities are leading the building transition.

