When you’re a victim of gun-related violence, there’s never really an end to it. It keeps re-emerging, reminding you of the initial trauma it caused. It can live with you forever. The 300-plus mass shootings across America this year are a tragic illustration of how common gun violence is becoming and the traumatic wake it’s leaving for more and more Americans.

When I told my story in USA Today last year about my experience with gun-related violence in Vermont, little did I know I’d be locked for years into an ongoing relationship with the trauma and those who caused it.

