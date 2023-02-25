Two opposing opinion pieces in last weekend’s edition speak volumes about the decision by Vermont State Colleges System to radically remake the nature of our state college libraries. The proposed changes, which involve converting libraries into all-digital information centers, are planned for implementation within the next six months, a breathtakingly quick and shortsighted transformation of one of humankind’s most enduring and important repositories of knowledge.
The commentaries as written are in themselves revealing in what each has to say about our approach to learning and what we value in life.
One, in favor of the proposed changes, is by a vice president of academic affairs and provost in the state system. The other, decrying the proposed changes, is written by a concerned citizen in Elmore. (I know neither of them.)
The piece in favor of dumping what VSCS calls “physical material” (more commonly known to most of us as “books”) and going to all-digital information access is replete with corporate-like, public-relations-speak, and fittingly could just as well have been written by a ChatBot. It bluntly reinforces the idea this move is — in the exact words of management — “a data-driven decision,” in other words, an emotionally impoverished pronouncement backed by limited, self-selected data and then originally delivered in an email, of course. We are told it will be a great leap forward and it looks fairly reasonable on paper (well, in digital form as an email, that is) but is truly the kind of decision corporate cost-cutters are also fond of: Cost is accounted for only in superficial terms of dollars and efficiency; the true costs are glossed over, ignored or misunderstood.
The piece opposed to this precipitous change is thoughtful, literate, knowledgeable and very human. It is filled with history, interesting and unexpected asides, and original thinking. It makes the case for saving these libraries far better than I can and is well worth the read. It is a fine example of exactly what will be lost if we gut these schools’ libraries, the deep tactile connection to our humanity.
Read and compare these two commentaries. They both make their case, not only in what they say but how they say it. We all know learning is a complicated and often messy process and cannot be done well when stuck solely in front of a computer screen getting eye strain. It needs the messy complications and the air beyond the screen that libraries as we know them have long provided and that algorithms just don’t adequately replace.
It seems clear to me Vermont State Colleges System must reconsider this decision and its current leadership. These are state colleges educating Vermont students and our future leaders. In the long run, these policies will have an impact on us all directly or indirectly.
While I appreciate the fact Vermont’s state colleges are currently underfunded and understand the need to trim expenses, let’s not throw the baby out to replace it with a robot. Traditional libraries can, and must, coexist with access to advanced digital technology. It’s a failure of imagination not to see this and plan accordingly.
Mason Singer lives in Calais.
