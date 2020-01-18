Critics of liberals and progressives know they are fake branding both parties, yet they persist. It leaves you wondering whether they’re doing it for nefarious purposes.
The term “liberal” comes from the Latin word liber, which means free. We hear the word commonly used in phrases such as liberal helpings of food, liberal interpretations of the law and liberal donations to charity. Break them down and we see liberal refers to a generous amount or array that’s shared freely. In short, it’s about generosity, sharing and giving.
Liberals are true to their title. Sharing wealth through government assistance programs is not out-of-control spending or giving lavish hand-outs as critics of liberals would have you believe. Actually, it’s thoughtful spending in both senses of the word thoughtful. It is generosity out of a sense of compassion for those inevitably left behind in a capitalist society. It’s also sharing with fellow Americans to help free them from poverty so they, in turn, can contribute back to our economy.
Generosity and concern for our neighbors sounds like something right out of the Bible, doesn’t it? It looks a lot like genuine patriotism, too.
As for progressives, during the 2016 Democratic Primary, Hillary Clinton stated that, like Bernie Sanders, she is a progressive because she believes in progress and the good that comes from it. That’s true of progressives, but there’s more to it than that. Progressives understand systems and how they work. Consequently, they recognize progress is more than just moving forward. Progress is ongoing change within a system, change that doesn’t simply maintain (conserve/preserve) but actually sustains the system. And that can only happen if all the diverse parts of the system are co-evolving, continuously shaping and reshaping one another. Simply put, progress is evolution, and evolution involves transformation and “extinction.”
This understanding is at the root of why progressives value human diversity, recognize all things are interdependent and accept that “extinction” of all things as we know them (the coal industry, for example) is natural.
Sharing wealth by allocating money toward progress-minded initiatives (renewable energy sources, for example) and making accessible to everyone the education required for those initiatives to succeed and progress to occur isn’t indulgent, irresponsible or wasteful spending as critics of progressives would have you believe. It’s a caring attempt to increase employment opportunities, particularly for those whose line of work is going “extinct,” and help sustain our country’s economy.
That sounds a lot like religious compassion and true patriotism, too.
Progressives and liberals genuinely care about America and not just themselves, their families, their finances and their kind. They sincerely want to help make America good.
Mark Skelding lives in St. Albans.
