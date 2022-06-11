On the off chance you missed it last week, a Virginia jury agreed with Johnny Depp that Amber Heard intentionally and maliciously defamed him in her Washington Post 2018 op-ed entitled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”
Depp won a verdict for $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages (the punitive damages were reduced to $350,000 to align with Virginia’s cap on such awards). The jury partially agreed with Heard in her defamation countersuit, awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages and nothing for punitive damages.
So, to recap the logic here:
The jury found Amber Heard liable for defamation for saying she was abused by Johnny Depp.
The jury also found Johnny Depp liable for defamation for saying Amber Heard was lying about being abused.
This is but one of many logical disconnections that have marked this entire case. But to really understand Depp v. Heard, we need to frame it with a very closely related 2020 case from London.
The UK case was about a defamation suit Johnny Depp brought against The Sun for an article that clearly stated he battered Amber Heard 12 times. According to the BBC, the London trial judge highlighted three incidents during which he said Johnny Depp had put Amber Heard in “fear for her life.” In the London case, the judge, Mr. Justice Nicol, found that 12 of the 14 alleged incidents of Johnny Depp’s domestic violence against Amber Heard, had occurred.
While Depp lost that 2020 defamation trial, why did he lose his appeal in London a year later?
Because a judge determined the claims Depp had beaten Amber Heard were “substantially true” and a fresh trial was “unlikely to produce a different outcome.” The outcome of this case was very clear. The Sun shared the news that the court “ruled we were right to brand Depp, 57, a ‘wife beater’ for the brutal attacks on his ex, 34.”
Krenar Camili, a criminal defense lawyer, argues that, no matter how close the facts of these cases, the London precedent isn’t relevant here:
“Even though both the United Kingdom and the United States are common-law jurisdictions, a decision of a court in London has no bearing on the decision of a court in Virginia, even in a case trying very similar legal issues.”
So Johnny Depp lost as a plaintiff in London, where courts are reputed to be far more plaintiff-friendly in defamation suits, but he won as a plaintiff in Virginia. Given such a closely related fact set produced a very different result in Virginia, will Amber Heard succeed in having this case reversed on appeal? If the jury got it wrong, is that enough to overturn the decision on appeal or through post-trial motions?
By itself, probably not. Appellate courts aren’t there to redo what the jury did. In other words, the job of an appellate court is not to re-decide the case through the eyes of these seven or any other jurors.
This jury unanimously decided Johnny Depp was more credible than Amber Heard. An appellate court isn’t going to re-assess credibility, even if a judge in a bench trial may have perceived the credibility of the claimant and counter-claimant here entirely differently.
The verdict could be overturned if the judge committed serious legal errors. Did the judge commit any egregious errors of law here? Also, probably not. Having closely followed the trial, from my perspective, Judge Penney Azcarate gave Johnny Depp’s counsel far too much leeway on several occasions but nothing that came close to a legal error that’s going to get them a lot of yardage with an appellate court.
The reality is Depp v. Heard should have always been a bench trial — one in which the case was decided by a skilled, experienced and impartial judge, rather than a jury.
There is no way any jury, especially one such as this Virginia jury, that was not sequestered, would be able to keep from being influenced by the massive media and social media coverage of this case. And yet there is another more important reason why no jury could ever be an adequate fit for this Virginia defamation case.
The American legal system holds the notion of “a jury of one’s peers,” close to its heart. Yet the jury in the Depp v. Heard trial was as far removed from the notion of a jury of one’s peers as humanly possible. In a celebrity defamation suit, a jury of the parties’ peers would be other similarly situated people, probably other huge celebrities. But that’s not how juries are selected, so for us to expect “regular people from Virginia” would be able to separate themselves from everything going around this case and make decisions solely based on the law, is an unrealistic expectation and a major design flaw in the jury system.
Yet the flaws of this case go significantly deeper than design — they are visceral and profound cracks in how the legal system was intended to work. As this superb Time article by Dr. Nicole Bedera suggests, the legal system is very much stacked against survivors of partner and domestic abuse. Here, that stacked deck has left us with a decision that, if it stands, is sure to have a chilling effect on women considering pursuing their own claims.
Alia E. Dastagir, a former USA Today writer and Carter Center mental health fellow, wrote a superb Twitter thread that characterized this trial as “among the most demoralizing cultural events of my career.” Part of the thread focused on a key issue here — why there was so little support here for Heard as a victim of abuse:
“There was not a lot of public feminist support for Amber Heard early on. Advocates say some of this was timing, as the trial coincided with the Roe leak. Some feminists may have been wary of amplifying attacks. Some were unprepared for how big it got.”
This imperfect storm can happen again and again. Any woman looking at what Amber Heard endured during the entirety of this trial, the bleak prospects she will now face for the rest of her career, and a judgment forcing her to pay millions of dollars to Johnny Depp that can’t be discharged in bankruptcy, will take a very long pause before deciding to move forward with their own claim.
Aron Solomon is the chief legal analyst for Esquire Digital and the editor of Today’s Esquire.
