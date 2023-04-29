Confronted with the second-highest rate of homelessness in the United States and a spiraling housing crisis, Vermont leaders are poised to approve a budget that will send upwards of 2,000 unhoused Vermonters sheltered in motels back to cars, streets, tents and city parks. Guiding these policy decisions are two myths: (one) that we do not know the solutions to the state’s homelessness crisis and (two) nor do we know the costs of inaction.
One of the thousands of motel guests whose life hangs in the balance of this decision related to me last month: “I really need to be inside because my health would just go downhill fast. Before I was lucky enough to stay (in this motel), I was in my car and my doctor said that if I didn’t get inside that I was gonna die … I’m so thankful, you know, I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for this program.”
In the absence of alternative housing options, displacing these Vermonters will unravel the tenuous gains many of them — including this woman — have made. Study after study has linked unsheltered homelessness and housing instability to poor health outcomes, including increased risk of death. Motel guests are an especially vulnerable group: 75% of households in the program have an individual with a disability, and more than 40% had one or more trips to the emergency room in 2022 (Agency of Human Services data).
Yet homelessness is a crisis of housing, not of unhousable Vermonters. Housing supply and affordability — not mental illness, substance use disorder or availability of services — best explain regional variation in homelessness in the US. Vermont has an estimated shortage of 40,000 housing units, the country’s lowest rental vacancy rate and a large and growing gap between the cost of housing and wages in the state.
Despite investments in creating permanent, affordable housing, Vermonters are becoming homeless at a faster rate than the state is creating housing. 2,400 households became homeless in 2022, while only 2,200 exited it (AHS). Many other indicators suggest that these numbers will only continue to grow in FY24 as pandemic rental assistance programs end, rental vacancy rates fall and housing costs soar. Four in five housing vouchers for families are going unused — down from 70% in just a year’s time — pointing to the growing challenges of securing housing even with one of the most effective tools to end homelessness. Vermont’s crisis of homelessness is currently outpacing the state’s response to it.
This calls for historic investments in innovative, evidence-based solutions, not a debate over how many Vermonters to unshelter. Eliminating funding for emergency housing does not eliminate the costs of homelessness: It simply displaces those costs to overburdened hospitals, criminal justice system, municipalities, service providers and taxpayers. Several reports, studies and briefs estimate the cost of unsheltered homelessness at upwards of $30,000 per person annually. A recent New York Times piece highlighted the challenges of businesses struggling to stay open amid Phoenix’s swelling homelessness crisis.
But more optimistically, research shows that homelessness is also not an intractable problem. A large body of evidence shows that the vast majority of people experiencing homelessness, including those with frequent health care utilization, encounters with the criminal justice system and a long history of homelessness, can be successfully housed using a Housing First approach. Cities and institutions investing in these proven policy approaches at scale, including Milwaukee, Houston and the Veterans’ Administration, are making dramatic progress in addressing homelessness. Vermont programs employing these evidence-based strategies report similarly positive outcomes; however, the state has not yet brought these approaches to scale or built adequate housing to implement them.
Faced with budget constraints, many believe that we must choose between keeping Vermonters sheltered or investing in permanent strategies to end homelessness. Experiences from other states demonstrate that this is a false choice. Oregon and California, states facing critical shortages of shelter and housing, invested in statewide initiatives to increase their non-congregate shelter capacity in a short time frame. Emergency and transitional housing created through their initiatives will eventually be converted to permanent housing, achieving shelter and permanent housing capacity in a single investment.
The evidence is clear: Homelessness is a solvable problem. A housing policy that rests on handing out tents will result in catastrophic consequences, including deaths.
Vermont leaders must stop debating policies and budgets that will result in predictable and preventable harm to the most vulnerable Vermonters and set the state further back from other places making progress on ending homelessness. It is time for transformational investments in proven strategies at a scale commensurate with the state’s crisis.
Anne N. Sosin is director of the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition.
