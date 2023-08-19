As states across the country grappled with how to confront a growing tide of homelessness, Vermont had a chance to be the first state to end unsheltered homelessness. Despite confronting the second-highest rate of homelessness in the U.S. in 2022, the state had achieved the lowest percentage of unsheltered, or “street” homelessness, thanks to its pandemic-era motel shelter program. This offered an opportunity for bold action to confront a crisis already garnering national attention.

Instead, Gov. Scott and legislators sent upwards of an estimated 25% of all Vermonters experiencing homelessness to city streets, parks and cars.

