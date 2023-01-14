How Republicans are transforming the House in the majority

Newly-elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to his office from the chamber after a contentious battle to lead the GOP majority in the 118th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 7.

 Matt Rourke/ AP PHOTO

After the fifth vote denying Rep. Kevin McCarthy his long-desired position as speaker of the U.S. House, I reached out to my friend, and former speaker of the Vermont House, Ralph Wright. Wright won the speakership of the Vermont House of Representatives in 1985 as a Democrat with a six-seat Republican majority. It was no easy feat. In this interview, he describes how he was able to win.

“My come from behind victory when six votes down was made possible because any Republican who voted for me had the cover of a secret ballot. Maybe the difference here between what McCarthy is going through and what I experienced is that I believe my Republican votes were commitments to me, not to any returned favor. Friendship came before party in Vermont.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.