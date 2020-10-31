When you read this the elections will be just three days away. It may seem as though our elections have been going on for years, but like everything else, they too, will come to an end.
The current president began his reelection campaign the day he was elected. It wasn’t until this past summer that we learned who his opponent was going to be. The world changed in January when a pandemic struck. The virus that the president tried so hard to deny reset the political stage. Upon learning of the potentially devastating virus, the president had two choices. He could tell the American people what was happening and quickly develop a plan to deal with it, or not.
We learned through recorded interviews with the president by veteran reporter, Bob Woodward, that the president intentionally downplayed the virus. His rationale was he didn’t want Americans to panic. Not one American believed that to be true. It was the president who was panicking. He knew from day one that the virus could very well be his undoing. Looking back, had he dealt with the virus head on and leveled with the American people, he would have undoubtedly glided to reelection. He opted to lie and mislead us and may very well pay a price for doing so.
During the primary season, we were treated to numerous Democratic debates that had about 150 candidates. OK, it was only 29, but didn’t it feel like there were 150? There were so many that they couldn’t all be on the same stage at the same time. The DNC was forced to break them up into two groups.
As the summer wore on, and wore us down, the crowded field began to thin out. In the end, those voting in the Democratic Primary decided to go with a moderate, experienced, decent guy to serve as their nominee.
The contrast between the two party’s candidates would not be more pronounced. One candidate would demonstrate empathy, compassion and true concern for others. The other candidate has shown a level of cruelty, disdain, racism and dishonesty never before seen in America. This race should have been over before it really got going. However, if we’ve learned nothing else this year we’ve learned there are many Americans who harbor the same ill will demonstrated by the president. Watching the actions and responses of our fellow Americans has been more disheartening than the infantile name calling and dog whistle-blowing designed to incite the worst among us.
Then, less than 50 days before the elections, Supreme Court Justice Ruth B. Ginsburg died of cancer. Previously, the U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to even hold a hearing on Merrick Garland, Obama’s pick for the Supreme Court. His reasoning was that it was too close to an election and that the people should decide. Turns out that was just a lie. As this is being written, eight days before the election, the Republicans are placing another young, relatively inexperienced judge on the highest court in the land.
Bob Stannard lives in Manchester Center.
