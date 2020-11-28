In 1969, I was 18. Things were cranking. Some of the best bands in history of the planet were blasting through the dashboard of my 1959 Morris Minor 1000 on AM radio, no less: Woodstock, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who. It was an amazing time to be around.
Creeping out of the din of the background noise was a guy named Dan Ivan Hicks. He started a sort of country/bluegrass/bluesy/funky band called Dan Hicks and His Hot Licks. He wrote "How Can I Miss You When You Won't Go Away?" in 1969 and from the moment I heard it, that song has been in my head for 51 years. I have used the title/chorus line umpteen zillion times over the years when contemplating why some annoying creature won’t just go away.
Hicks has been dead for some years now. Were he still with us, I bet he’d get quite a kick out of just how relevant a song that he wrote in 1969 is today. The universe sure does work in mysterious ways. I’m guessing that only diehard Dan Hicks fans have ever heard of this song; say nothing about applying it to what’s happening in America as I type this.
We had an election. Joe Biden received 80 million votes; the most ever cast for anyone in a presidential election. He won 306 electoral votes. That is the same number that the current president won by and declared it to be a landslide victory.
Since I first learned about Donald Trump, I immediately had the impression he was little more than a spoiled, rich kid, a charlatan, a phony. Nearly every action he took proved my instincts correct, Like the slimy guy at the State Fair who’s leaning out to you to take the rings to toss in his rigged game, Trump is the guy you’d walk away from. You just knew there was something off with this guy. If you were lucky, you figured it out right away. If not, there goes your money.
Everyone, including Trump, knows he’s lost. Yet every day, I have received at least a dozen emails dunning me for money for the “Election Defense Fund.” Like every single thing this man has done, this, too, is a fraud. If you’re dumb enough to contribute $1,000, the first $600 goes to Trump’s new PAC that he set up a couple of weeks ago. The remaining $400 goes to the RNC. You have to contribute over $8,000 for one dollar to go to the fake Election Defense Fund.
Trump is hinting he’s not going to leave; that the election is fraught with fraud (it wasn't), that he was cheated (he’s the cheater) and that he won.
Why is he destroying our democracy on his way out the door? Because it’s all he knows how to do. He’s never known what it meant to be president of the United States. He’s never had any class, which explains his hatred of former president, Barack Obama.
Trump will forever be a sad figure in American history. A con man who, with some help from Russia, became president. A man who on day-one disgraced this nation with his words and deeds. Now, thankfully, it’s over. He and his sycophants must now pack their bags and crawl back into the swamp that Trump promised to drain, but only filled up to record levels; his top lie of the 20,000-plus lies he’s told us.
Come Jan. 20, Hicks’ request will finally be acknowledged. It’s about time.
Bob Stannard lives in Manchester Center.
