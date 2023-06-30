There’s no doubt that it (the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol) included individuals that we would call militia violent extremists and in some instances, individuals that were racially motivated violent extremists who advocate for the superiority of the white race. The militia violent extremists is probably at the moment trending the biggest bucket, if you will.

— FBI Director Christopher Wray

