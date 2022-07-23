Should I stay or should I go now?
Should I stay or should I go now?
If I go, there will be trouble
And if I stay, it will be double
So come on and let me know
— The Clash
And if you don’t know where you’re going
Any road will take you there
— George Harrison
Oh, the drama; the intrigue: Will the twice-impeached, disgraced destroyer of his political party, as well as the nation, former president run again in 2024 or not?
By all accounts, Donald J. Trump is looking as if he’s going to run for president again in 2024. I sure do hope so. It’s been almost a year and a half now since the voters gave him the boot. If you’re like me, you’re feeling let down at not seeing his puffy, albeit still orange, face on TV daily. We all miss sitting on the edge of our collective seats hanging onto every incomprehensible word he had to say.
President Joe Biden, for all his accomplishments, has not come close to introducing us to great new words like “covfefe.” And unlike President Biden, the former president had blaming others down to a science. I bet no one has heard our current president use the former president’s famous quote, “I don’t take any responsibility at all.” Yes, Biden really is a putz for allowing the buck to stop at his desk, as opposed to handing it off to others, and he doesn’t even make up childish nicknames for his detractors. How boring.
Now, sadly, we’re left with little more than anticipation, drama and parlor bets as to when (clearly, not if) the former president announces his candidacy. Will he announce before or after the midterm elections? Only he knows for certain.
The rest of us are reduced to speculation. The poor man must be struggling with the pros and cons of such a weighty decision. Let’s examine the pros.
First and foremost, he would be back in the limelight again. As a candidate for president, Mr. Trump would be in the news every day receiving all the attention he craves. Without the spotlight, the poor guy is lost in the dark. And the dark terrifies him more than anything. Running again would push those terrifying monsters that live in his head back into the shadows.
Then there are the perks that five years ago, he said he didn’t care about, but truly desired. It’s about the pomp and circumstance versus actually working, which is for sissies. He’d get Air Force One back. Yeah, baby, flying sky high above all of those people whom he needs but truly despises.
Finally, by being president, he could forestall his ever-increasing legal troubles. Two impeachments? No problem.
He had that game rigged in the Senate. Standing trial for attempting to steal an election? As a private citizen, there’s not much he can do to defend himself against going to jail other than hiring lawyers he’ll never pay. However, as president, he would be able to reassemble “Team Crazy” and fight off his pending doom for at least four years. That’s got to be looking pretty good to the man who has lived a life of lying and cheating.
The only “con” (pun intended) is whether or not he could win. He may very well split the Republicans in two, but so what? After all, he was a Democrat prior to his first run for president. Of course, he cares little for the political party that has genuflected whenever commanded to do so.
His party fears him, and he thrives on people fearing him. It’s those who don’t fear him who keep him up at night: people like Fani Willis, district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia. The thought of a woman, a Black woman, taking him down is his worst nightmare.
Unfortunately for Mr. Trump, Ms. Willis has the tape recording of Trump trying to strong-arm Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes. That one recording depicts the inept mob boss in action.
Although not the sharpest knife in the drawer, he surely knows that, if he were to reclaim his throne, then he would be able to pardon himself and maybe all of his sycophants who might already have received one pardon, but will very likely need a second one. Yes, those recipients will have to pay dearly for this favor, but he knows they will. They always have.
Think of the ratings. There will be more people watching this comeback than have watched those pesky, boring Jan. 6 hearings and the Super Bowl combined. Under his authoritarian leadership, America will finally become the fascist state it’s always strived to be. Yes, please do run. Your country needs you and you need … well, no one. You’ve never really needed anyone. It’s always been about you and only you. Remember, if you don’t know where you’re going, any road will lead you there.
Please don’t keep us waiting. Announce today and let the fun begin.
Bob Stannard lives in Manchester Center.
