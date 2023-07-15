Life can be pretty hard, harder for some than others. It’s always been this way. Nothing’s changed. Well, maybe that’s not quite true. Today, we seem to be angrier with hearts full of hate. Not all that long ago, we had hateful people running around wearing white gowns with hoods so that their identities could be hidden from view. Today, there are those who are quite comfortable with their hate and display it publicly.

We’re not talking about the average Joe here. We’re talking about national figures, politicians who feel that it’s OK to demonize certain segments of our society. They see a twisted, perverted advantage in marginalizing and attacking those American citizens whom they deem to be different, people they fear.

