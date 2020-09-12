Although I laugh and I act like a clown
Beneath this mask I am wearing a frown
My tears are falling like rain from
the sky
Is it for you or myself that I cry?
I’m a loser
And I lost someone who’s near to me
I’m a loser
And I’m not what I appear to be
— The Beatles
What a difference one well-sourced article makes. For the past four years, the president has said and done many outrageous things. He’s lied about everything from the size of his inaugural crowd to his sordid affairs with pornstars, to a deadly pandemic. We have come to the point where there are now two Americas: one that believes every word he says and one that wouldn’t trust him with a lawn rake. For now, the latter America is in the majority.
Things have been a bit discouraging. It appears as though the worse he is, the more his base seem to like him. It’s hard to put your finger on it. Is it that he appeals to the worst in us, and that’s what his supporters are looking for? Maybe. Some think he was sent here by God or he might even be God. Whatever it is, his failings, his lying, his undermining of our core values, his lawbreaking, his golfing and dereliction of doing the job he was elected to do, doesn’t seem to matter. Nothing sticks to this teflon conman. Or does it?
Yesterday, his world was turned upside down in an article in The Atlantic written by Jeffrey Goldberg: Visit bit.ly/0912LosersSuckers for the full text.
In his article, Goldberg cites numerous sources who stated this president shows little or no respect for our military soldiers. He referred to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country as “losers” and “suckers.” “What’s in it for them?” he allegedly asks? In the president’s eyes, if you’re not making money, then there’s no point in doing what you’re doing. It’s not like he ran for president because he wanted to give back to his country. He ran for president to make money. It’s all he does.
The idea of doing something out of compassion or loyalty to one’s country is alien to this man. It’s probably not his fault. He was raised by Fred Trump, an authoritarian who, according to his niece Mary Trump’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough,” also did not care about others. Money and making more and more money was all that mattered. Greed and selfishness were the virtueless values handed down to his sons.
So it should come as no surprise when the truth about this failed human is exposed. To paraphrase his own words, “he is who he is.” Thus far, his supporters have turned a blind eye to his immature behavior, his childlike Tweets, his condescending nicknames and outlandish comments designed to distract us from what he’s really up to.
However, he might have finally crossed that bridge too far. Disrespecting American soldiers whom he swore on a Bible to protect and oversee, was his worst blunder yet. Many thought when he disrespected Sen. John McCain that he would have been all done. Instead, his supporters simply bought into the disdain towards John McCain. Calling our fallen heroes “suckers” and “losers” and saying wounded soldiers should not be seen in a parade, because “it doesn’t look good,” might be the straw that breaks the back. Like his numerous other charades, this, too, might just blow over, but it may not.
This time he has really struck a nerve. His lack of empathy is well-known, but referring to our kids who have given their lives for America as “losers and suckers,” is inexcusable. Those who serve our nation with honor and distinction are not losers and suckers. For the president of the United States of America to even think this is disgusting. Of course, he’s denied it, but isn’t that what he always does when caught red-handed?
There’s really only one thing that he can do and that is to apologize to our military and to our country. Do you think he’ll do that? That would require him admitting what he has said and done was wrong. Like showing empathy, admitting a mistake is something he is incapable of doing.
With every passing day, we learn more about who this man really is. We have come to the place where we’ve seen too much and more and more Americans are not liking what they’re seeing. They’re seeing a man who is not what he appears to be.
Bob Stannard lives in Manchester Center.
