The Inflation Reduction Act just shattered the ceiling for clean energy in Vermont. Incredibly and finally, the IRA has begun the shift to a clean-energy America. For the first time ever, the massive resources of U.S. government will be mobilized to move our country off climate-change-causing fossil fuels and onto renewable energy sources like wind, solar and hydro power.

We are finally looking at a future when renewable energy and other pro-climate technologies will benefit from a level of government support comparable to what the fossil fuel and nuclear industries have received for decades. For the first time, there will be an energy storage tax credit, a comprehensive EV tax credit, a long-term commitment to a solar tax credit for homeowners, and extra incentives for renewable energy businesses that pay prevailing wages and help to build solar equipment in the United States.

