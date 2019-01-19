I’m saddened to see colleges closing across our country. We know that the number of traditional college-age students is declining and that Vermont is not immune. You may have read that some of Vermont’s private colleges are likely to experience transitions. It is difficult to predict how events may unfold.
Regardless of what 2019 may bring, Vermont’s private colleges remain one of the state’s most vital economic drivers. To understand the statewide scope of the economic impact: We employ roughly 4,300 staff and educate over 16,000 students. All of this, according to federally available data, totals $1.1 billion in direct annual expenditures, including $484 million in salaries, wages and employee benefits. Indeed, private higher education is one of the top reasons people decide to move to our state.
As president of the Association of Vermont Independent Colleges (AVIC), I know how entrepreneurial our members are in finding niches and developing new programs to respond to a changing economy. We have private colleges located throughout the state with diverse missions focused on environmental stewardship, the arts, the law, military preparation, preparation for professional careers, and one that exclusively serves students with learning disabilities.
We understand the unease that communities and institutions alike might be feeling in the face of possible transitions. To be clear: AVIC and its members are committed to working with any private colleges in Vermont that might need assistance during a transitional phase. We will work to support orderly processes so that those impacted by any change are able to make the best decisions for their future success. We are also pursuing ways to strengthen the private higher-education sector so that our members can continue serving as industry anchors in their communities, a source of clean, green jobs and a magnet for attracting young people from out of state.
AVIC can facilitate help on matters like academic-record retention, as well as teach-out and transition plans. We have also agreed to collectively address the need for a secure disposition, or transfer, of student academic records. Registrars are sharing best practices and aligning systems for better information sharing. Where appropriate, we would also support thoughtful mergers and well-planned acquisitions.
Another of AVIC’s roles is finding ways to collectively reduce costs. Recent initiatives include options for joint purchase of life and disability insurance and exploring multi-employer retirement plans. A rapidly evolving higher-education environment can also promote innovative collaboration. For example, most AVIC members participate in the AVIC Semester Exchange, a program allowing students in member colleges to expand their educational options by attending another member college without paying any additional tuition.
As a major engine in our state’s economy, our private colleges continually strive to restructure and reinvent themselves in a rapidly evolving higher-education environment. As part of that effort, the Association of Vermont Independent Colleges is dedicated to helping Vermont’s private higher-education institutions work together to ensure that our state remains a viable and competitive education destination.
The Association of Vermont Independent Colleges includes Bennington College, Champlain College, College of St. Joseph, Goddard College, Landmark College, Marlboro College, Middlebury College, Norwich University, Saint Michael’s College, SIT, Southern Vermont College, Sterling College, Vermont College of Fine Arts and Vermont Law School. This op-ed was submitted by Susan Stitley, the AVIC president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.