Georgia Election Indictment

Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade, representing the District Attorney’s office, argued before Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee who heard motions from attorneys representing Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell in Atlanta on Wednesday. Prosecutors in the Georgia election subversion case involving ex-President Donald Trump say a trial would likely take four months. The estimate from Wade came during a hearing Wednesday before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on attempts by Chesebro and Powell to be tried separately.

 Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Can Donald Trump be constitutionally denied a place on the Vermont presidential primary ballot March 5, 2024?

In the country’s 234 years, no American current or former president has been indicted on either the federal or state level. On Aug. 1, a federal grand jury indicted Donald Trump. Currently, he has been indicted by four grand juries, two federal and two on the state level.

