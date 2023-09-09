Can Donald Trump be constitutionally denied a place on the Vermont presidential primary ballot March 5, 2024?
In the country’s 234 years, no American current or former president has been indicted on either the federal or state level. On Aug. 1, a federal grand jury indicted Donald Trump. Currently, he has been indicted by four grand juries, two federal and two on the state level.
The federal Aug. 1 indictment charged Trump with efforts to subvert the 2020 election process and results. The charges included a conspiracy to obstruct an official government proceeding, including Congress’s duty to certify the election vote Jan. 6, a scheme to defraud the United States by impeding the collection and counting of the 2020 election results, and a scheme to deprive citizens of the right to vote and have the votes counted.
He also has been indicted along with 18 others under the Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) in a conspiracy and coordinated effort with others to stop the proper certification of the state’s 2020 presidential election.
Federal elections are governed by Article 1, Section 4, clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution which gives state legislatures the authority to set rules for federal elections. The Vermont Legislature, under current state law (17 VSA, Section 2702), has given the secretary of state such authority to include any candidate on the March presidential primary ballot who files, as a precondition, 1,000 valid petitions by Dec. 15, as well as having paid a $2,000 filing fee. If these conditions are met, the authority is vested without discretion to the secretary of state to include the name on the ballot.
The secretary of state and the Vermont Legislature are required to take an oath of office and swear to uphold the U.S. Constitution and its supremacy clause (Article 6, Section 2), which declares that all federal laws are the “supreme law of the land” and override any conflicting state laws.
It is our opinion that, in Vermont, this means Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas could invoke the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to keep Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot.
Here’s how:
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment says that no person can hold public office who has taken an oath to support the U.S. Constitution and who has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the government or has given aid or comfort to the enemies of the government.
Trump has been charged in a federal and state court with trying to overthrow the will of the voters in the 2020 national elections. Some prominent conservative constitutional scholars recently have written a lengthy article making a compelling case that Section 3 has not been fully appreciated or enforced, that the section is “self-executing, operating as an immediate disqualification from office, without the need for additional action by Congress” or by the federal courts and that, at this time under it, Trump can be barred from holding public office again because of his conduct during the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill.
When the federal and Georgia indictments are read together, along with the extensive report issued in December 2022 by the House of Representatives Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the 14th Amendment is triggered and applicable to bar Donald Trump from holding public office again.
But what about the Vermont election law outlined above?
We would argue that the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution would overrule the Vermont law.
Meanwhile, in New Hampshire, site of the first–in–the-nation presidential primary, there are two current efforts underway to keep Trump off the Granite State ballot. One is a lawsuit filed by a little-known Republican presidential candidate, John Anthony Castro, of Texas, arguing that Trump is not eligible to hold public office again. This lawsuit sets up a potential judicial review of Section 3 that would likely end up being decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. Simultaneously, New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlon is asking the state’s Attorney General John M. Formella to review the legal issues of the 14th Amendment Section 3 provision. Such a review would provide guidance to Vermonters and help others before they vote in their states’ primaries.
We propose Secretary Hanzas and Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark conduct their own review and report their results to the Vermont public well before the Dec. 15 filing deadline. They might contemplate holding a public Vermont forum with invited constitutional scholars, political leaders and Vermonters to fully explore this critical, pivotal issue. Should she decide to keep Trump off the Vermont March ballot, she certainly would be challenged in court by Trump or one of his potential voters. Such a suit would be timely for this important question to be finally resolved before the national elections in November 2024.
Her decision would give Vermonters an opportunity to raise this important question of whether his behavior should be allowed to permit him to be on the ballot under the fair and cogent reading and enforcement of the Constitution. Under the same circumstances, this would apply to any other candidate, even a Democrat, if the facts supported it.
The Constitution provides Vermont and the nation a path forward.
E. Thomas Sullivan is president emeritus and professor of Law and Political Science at UVM. Stephen C. Terry is a former managing editor of the Rutland Herald and a political analyst.