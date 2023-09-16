We are currently facing the impacts of climate change. The heavy rainfall and flooding that occurred during the summer resulted in a significant amount of contaminants and sediment flowing into our lakes and rivers. Nevertheless, the contamination could have been much worse, as highlighted by Oliver Pierson in VTDigger (Aug. 13), stating “a decade’s worth of effort” made watershed infrastructure more resilient to flooding and climate change impacts. However, there is still much more work to be done. To prepare for such heavy rainfall occurring in the future, we must not only continue this work — we must accelerate it.

The focus on flood resilience often revolves around “hard” infrastructure such as roads, bridges and wastewater systems. These are large projects that require time, money and specialized skills. However, individuals can play a significant role in protecting our streams and lakes from the contamination caused by the intense runoff resulting from heavy storms. By changing how you manage your property, whether a small lot or many acres, you can help to mitigate some of the damage done by heavy storms, reducing runoff of sediment and pollution into our waterways. Changes that might seem small can cumulatively have a big impact.

