While national studies suggest Vermont is among the healthiest states in the nation, there are still some areas where improvement is necessary. Mental health is top among them.
Vermonters receive some of the best health care in the nation, according to a recent study conducted by the Kaiser Foundation. The researchers assessed states’ health care across three dimensions — cost, access and outcome — using metrics including average monthly insurance premium, quality of public hospital system and infant mortality rate. Massachusetts and New Hampshire followed Vermont, while at the bottom of the list were Alaska, Mississippi and Louisiana.
The report also found that contributing factors to its high ranking were the high percentage of adults between the ages of 18-24 and children between ages 0-17 who had health insurance. Vermont also had a low infant mortality rate and fewer instances of heart disease than other states.
According to the CDC, 88.1% of the population has a regular place to go for medical care. But the cost and service quality of that care can vary widely from state to state. The overall health of the U.S. population, more advanced medical equipment and a general lack of awareness regarding the best types of treatment, for instance, can all affect costs.
Today, the average American spends more than $10,000 per year on personal health care, according to the most recent estimates from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. That’s about 17.9% of the GDP in the United States.
Yet, while Vermont’s health care is rated the best in the nation, the state’s suicide rate continues to increase.
A study by the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control at the CDC examined trends in suicide rates across 27 states between 1999 and 2016. While suicide rates have risen about 30% nationally since 1999, Vermonters are dying by suicide at a rate that is more than 35% higher than our country’s average.
Vermont was one of 11 states that saw a sharp increase in suicides. During 1999 to 2016, suicide rates increased significantly in 44 states, and 25 states experienced decreases. Rates increased significantly among males in 34 states, and females in 43 states. Additional research into the specific causes of these trends is needed. Data from the 27 states participating in NVDRS provide important insight into circumstances surrounding suicide, and can help states identify prevention priorities.
In total, nearly 45,000 people died by suicide in the U.S. in 2016, the latest year for which federal data is available. In Vermont the number was closer to 100 people a year.
The trend is alarming for many reasons.
Experts who study suicide regularly say suicide is not caused by a single factor; however, suicide prevention is often oriented toward mental-health conditions alone with regard to downstream identification of suicidal persons, treatment of mental-health conditions, and prevention of reattempts.
The study, released earlier this summer, found that approximately half of suicide decedents did not have a known mental-health condition, indicating that additional focus on non-mental health factors could provide important information for a public-health approach.
By example, those without a known mental-health condition suffered more from relationship problems and other life stressors such as criminal or legal matters, eviction or loss of home, and recent or impending crises.
Similarly, the study found, persons with mental-health conditions also often experienced other circumstances such as relationship problems and job/financial or physical-health problems that contributed to their suicide. These findings point to the need to both prevent the circumstances associated with the onset of mental-health conditions and support persons with known mental-health conditions to decrease their risk for poor outcomes.
At least two-thirds of suicide decedents with mental-health conditions had a history of treatment for mental-health or substance-use disorders, with approximately half in treatment when they died. This finding suggests the need for additional safety supports. In addition, increased access to behavioral-health providers in underserved areas is needed, as is expansion of health-care systems that integrate physical and behavioral health, with a priority on suicide prevention and patient safety.
Clearly, Vermont still has a lot to do.
Gains have been made here toward education and suicide prevention on a statewide level.
But the approach clearly has to be even more comprehensive. With more suicides, we need to reach out, offer help and look out for one another. That is what will make Vermont a truly healthy state, now and in the future.
