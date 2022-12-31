I had a dream. I dreamed when we left the city and its myriad distractions, I would have more time to write. Ha, joke’s on me. My wife, Catherine, wants me to write a memoir kind of thing about our time on the farm. I told her I was working on some potential titles. “I Wanted to Be A Gentleman Farmer But Got Hosed,” is one. Or, “It’s Always Something — How Fixing A Waterer Leads to Digging A New Well.”
I’ve said in this column before how much I love the work on the farm, but I struggle to make time to write. There is always something else demanding my attention. This is a much better state to be in than always wondering what you’re going to do next. And farm work feels meaningful. Still, I’m a writer, and I harbor strong inclinations to publish a book, preferably a novel. I have completed six full-length novels previously, none of them published, but apparently enjoyed by friends and family. This is gratifying but not as much as checks from a major publisher will be.
You’ll notice my positive language in the previous sentence. This desire to publish is not a new thing. I’ve wanted to be an author for a long time. A few years back, I got close and had an agent and everything, but reading tastes changed and my book was seen as non-marketable, like a sweater sporting last year’s colors or a sport coat with the wrong lapels. That was a disappointment, but I soldiered on. However, after a time, it was more important to earn a wage for me and my family so I took on paying work and did OK. But the desire to publish a book has never waned.
Before we moved to Vermont, I truly did think I might have time on the farm to write and daydreamed about long days at my desk, fire in the hearth, while the farm lay dormant under a blanket of quiet snow. Ha, daydream indeed. Yesterday, for example, the beef cows’ waterer froze up even though it’s supposed to be winterized with heat tape to prevent freezing. Turns out the breaker was thrown, but I was looking at the wrong panel so I called the electrician who switched the breaker with a flick of his finger. Uh, duh. A few 5-gallon buckets of hot water to thaw the waterer’s internal workings, and we’re back in business. I hope. I haven’t checked it this morning yet. Still discussing yesterday, the drain in the milk room froze up and had to be thawed out, which involved hot water delivered like an enema to both ends of the drain. And the old John Deere wouldn’t start, and the pickup ran out of gas while I was administering a boost. You know, typical day.
I am going to start on a new book soon. The farm has inspired me. Not towards a memoir as Catherine desires, but fiction. I think there’s material here to make something of which I will be proud. It’s said you should write what you want to read, and I’d like to read a fictional history of our farm. I feel a kind of awe and reverence when I consider our farm has existed since around 1800, not long after the American Revolution and the same time when Thomas Jefferson became president and also when Napoleon Bonaparte was the leader of France. This seems impossibly long ago to me, but people were living where I’m living now, doing much what I’m doing.
Recently, I was at the fantastic Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, wandering the American wing and gazing at paintings made in the early 1800s. My kids rolled their eyes when I kept saying, “You know what existed when this painting was made? Our farm.” But I was awestruck. The American Civil War hadn’t happened yet or Emancipation, or many of the major events that affect our lives to this day. And our farm was running.
In the barn, there’s some graffiti, scribblings from the past. I don’t know how old it is, but it’s a tangible reminder of the people who lived and worked here before us. Some of it is math as someone tried to figure out how much hay or feed was needed or in store. The script seems old-fashioned, but I don’t know if it’s 50, 100 or 150 years old. In another place, there’s a drawing of a dove in flight. And in the oldest part of our main barn, you can see the joiner’s marks on the beams and braces where they were marked to inform the barn’s assembly.
These handmade marks of those who were here before us are especially poignant, like a note left for me.
There’s a book here. A good book, one I want to read.
In the 1988 movie “Funny Farm,” Chevy Chase plays a New York City sportswriter who moves to the fictional, charming town of Redbud, Vermont. He, like me, wants to live the quiet, rural life and write a novel, but he’s too distracted by the wacky yet endearing townsfolk. Instead, his wife writes and publishes children’s books before he has filled a page. I hope this doesn’t happen to me, but my wife’s Facebook entries are pretty popular.
Neil Dunlop operates Hollister Hill Farm in Marshfield.
