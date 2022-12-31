I had a dream. I dreamed when we left the city and its myriad distractions, I would have more time to write. Ha, joke’s on me. My wife, Catherine, wants me to write a memoir kind of thing about our time on the farm. I told her I was working on some potential titles. “I Wanted to Be A Gentleman Farmer But Got Hosed,” is one. Or, “It’s Always Something — How Fixing A Waterer Leads to Digging A New Well.”

I’ve said in this column before how much I love the work on the farm, but I struggle to make time to write. There is always something else demanding my attention. This is a much better state to be in than always wondering what you’re going to do next. And farm work feels meaningful. Still, I’m a writer, and I harbor strong inclinations to publish a book, preferably a novel. I have completed six full-length novels previously, none of them published, but apparently enjoyed by friends and family. This is gratifying but not as much as checks from a major publisher will be.

