In the city, any city, patience is not a virtue; it’s a liability. Everything is done at a breakneck pace and if you don’t keep up, you’re going to get trampled. It’s exhilarating, yes, but ultimately exhausting.
Moving to Vermont after living in cities is an adjustment. The pace is, news flash, much slower here. There have been times when we’ve been a little frustrated, but we knew impatience would be seen as obnoxious and we dreaded being marked as flatlanders — the horror. So, for our first few months here after moving from D.C., we had to fight the urge to let our impatience show, whether we were waiting for someone to make a right turn for what felt like hours, or waiting for a long, personal conversation to end so we could have our turn at the counter. Many times in our first few months here, the heel of my hand was on the horn waiting to blast the overly-cautious driver into perdition. Or, while waiting for service, I bounced on my feet, suppressing sighs and turning tight circles while the weather was discussed and a shopping bag was filled in what seemed like exaggerated slo-mo.
We knew our impatience was bad for us. The slower pace is one of the things that attracted us to a farm in rural Vermont. That knowledge still didn’t make it easy. But gradually, we got the hang of it and began to appreciate the benefits of not rushing far outweighed those of cramming as much activity as possible into every waking moment and losing it either internally or externally when someone who didn’t share your need for speed got their slow carcass in the way.
Our new-found patience was instrumental on the farm. Animals won’t be rushed and trying to rush them guarantees frustration. The first few times I loaded pigs in the trailer to take to the slaughterhouse I struggled and wrestled with them, thinking them stupid beasts that needed forcing. More than once I ended up sweating and puffing, covered in manure and the pig happily snorting in the farthest corner of the pen. Instead of considering options other than immediate compliance with my desire to have the pig in the trailer, I resumed my battle pushing and heaving while the pig shrieked and my heart beat so wildly I felt faint in the head. A few times I seriously thought I might pass out from the exertion.
I already said I don’t think pigs are smart, so what does that make me?
I now take the long view when it comes to loading pigs in the trailer. First, I construct laneways with gates and panels leading where I want the pigs to go. Then I wait. When the pigs get curious and move from one area to another I close and latch a gate behind them — that much closer to having them where I want them. In the past, the toughest part of loading has been when they’re right outside the trailer door. They balk at the 6-inch step up from the barn floor to the trailer floor. I put a ramp there and they sniff the ramp. When I nudge them from behind they shriek and run back into the farthest corner they can. It’s like they understand what I want them to do and are determined to do the opposite. And, if a 400-pound pig doesn’t want to do something, no way can I force it. So, I wait.
When I last loaded pigs, I set up the laneway and then I went to lunch. When I came back 45 minutes later, both pigs were in the small area near the ramp to the trailer. I put some grain in the trailer and one pig walked onto the trailer and started eating. The other went up to the ramp and looked in. I gave it a shove from behind and in it went. Smiling, I slid the door shut behind it and latched the door. Chalk one up for patience. I’d like to see them load pigs in the city.
We’re the same way with the beef cattle; we create alleys and pathways moving them from pasture to pasture and it usually goes smoothly. When we’re rushed and rushing, a few of the calves and yearlings bolt and it’s like collecting mercury drops to get them back into pasture. Two hours later, you sorely regret trying to rush.
Of course, the farm requires the performance of chores, daily jobs that are repetitive. After the initial thrill of farming, the novelty wore off a bit and it was tempting to want to rush through the chores, to see them as something that needed to be completed instead of something that was a pleasure. Once I decided I liked the animals and that mucking them and feeding them was a privilege, not only did chores become easier, I actually looked forward to them — ankle deep in pig manure and loving it.
The pandemic forced a lot of us to be more patient, especially when it came to ordering something that wasn’t on store shelves. “Supply chain issues,” everyone said. The automobile industry was especially hard hit. I ordered a vehicle in October 2020 and picked it up at the dealership May 2022. We’re just not used to waiting for stuff that long. In the city, Amazon Prime delivered same day and a local market had a robot for neighborhood deliveries (truly). And I’ve seen live demonstrations of delivery drones, apparently the future of home delivery.
The purpose of all this being if we want something, we should have it nearly as fast as Wile E. Coyote. Remember him filling out a mail order form for the latest device to capture the Roadrunner, putting the form in the mailbox and a plane arriving with his Acme package in about five seconds? As a child, I thought that was silly, but apparently Jeff Bezos thought it was prophetic.
When we moved to Vermont we had to accept four-day Prime delivery — oh, the hardship.
Struggling to be patient is good for us. At its core, patience is acceptance of the way things are. Instead of shoving against them as I used to against the hide of a pig, it’s much easier and way less stressful to let things unfold in their natural course. We’re better able to accept setbacks as temporary, which relieves the burden of immediate solutions. And it makes us grateful for what we have.
Don’t get me wrong: We have far from perfected the art of patience but since moving to Vermont and leaning into this state’s rhythms and culture, we are far more patient than ever before.
Neil Dunlop operates Hollister Hill Farm in Marshfield.
