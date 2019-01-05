As the 2018 political rollercoaster rolls into the new year, some are finding it harder to feel thankful this holiday season. I am thankful for the abundance of beauty found in Vermont’s 300,000-plus acres of wetlands, 4.4 million-plus acres of forest and some of the oldest mountains in the world. I am thankful to share it all with 26,000-plus wildlife species and with a community that generally agrees with these sentiments.
Actions speak louder than words, and because of Vermonter actions, I get to call “the greenest state in America” and the top state in governance for climate resilience home. Vermonters understand what is at stake and are willing to take action to protect the extensive natural landscape that goes far beyond our state’s borders.
There is still significant work to be done and it needs to happen now. Human actions worldwide have led to an age defined by rapidly changing climate and fragmented environments. Vermont is not immune to these changes as increasing temperatures and development affect our forests, wildlife and residents.
For example, a report released this summer indicates that warmer temperatures mean northward shifts in optimal maple syrup production conditions and declines in sap collection for much of the U.S. For many other species, rapid environmental changes leave few options: adapt, migrate or perish. Moose populations are also headed north to avoid heat stress. Vermont, for which the moose has become a charismatic icon, just makes the southern cutoff.
Northward is a common direction for climate refugees of all species. However, a connected habitat network is required for plants and animals to colonize new locations as climate change forces them to migrate. Improving landscape connectivity so that species can move is the most frequent recommendation made by conservation managers.
Vermont strives to preserve the ecological integrity of our landscape, and the ability of plants and animals to move with environmental change, by protecting the connectedness of our wetlands, rivers, fields and forests. But what would happen if Vermont Route 4 was a 30-foot-high, 70-mile-long concrete wall?
Such a wall, over eight times that length, has already been built at the U.S.-Mexico border, disconnecting home ranges of over 1,500 wildlife species. This includes the monarch butterfly, which migrates from northern locations like Vermont to wintering grounds in Mexico, and at least 180 federally threatened and endangered species, like the jaguar.
The wall crosses through North American hot spots of reptile and mammal species diversity. It also divides regions of high amphibian, reptile and mammal genetic diversity, which are important reservoirs for future adaptations to environmental change, and regions of high mammal functional diversity, which are essential for maintaining the ecosystem services on which we humans rely.
More so than Vermont, the borderlands have seen extreme changes in precipitation and temperature, leaving these wildlife populations with the severe need for mobility and adaptation in order to survive. Now, more than ever, the long-term persistence of these species depends on the continued ability to move freely between the U.S. and Mexico. Habitat fragmentation across a landscape this large may mean population declines, impeded resilience to climate change and, in some cases, extinction.
The reality is that hundreds of miles of the border wall already exist. To speed up construction, the current administration intends to circumvent the National Environmental Policy Act that requires assessment of the environmental impacts of the wall. However, this administration should still be held accountable for the impacts of their actions. If they succeed in extending the wall along the 2,000 miles of border, they will disrupt migratory and evolutionary processes that have been at work for millions of years.
Which is why this season, I am also thankful for the more than 2,800 scientists who recently acted in consensus to recognize the negative impacts of the wall on biodiversity in the borderlands. Several scientists from Vermont, myself included, endorsed their findings, to ask our government to respect, protect and connect the borderlands, as we do our Vermont landscape.
Actions speak louder than words. They transcend language, whether English or Spanish, growl or tweet. Building a physical barrier is a massive gesture in size and in consequence for environmental conservation. Act consciously. Act ecologically. Act against the border wall.
Lindsay Dreiss is a faculty member in the Department of Geography at Middlebury College.
