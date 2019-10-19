There were perhaps a thousand grateful Vermonters attending Paul Bruhn’s memorial service last Friday. A Vermont native with an uncanny ability to unify random and sometimes opposing forces, Paul saved many a beloved place in Vermont over his 40-year professional life. Some say he saved Vermont. While he was, technically speaking, an historic preservationist — founder of the Preservation Trust of Vermont — his genius was in community organizing and finding the “adoptive parents” for projects that would have otherwise languished from lack of funding or leadership. No matter who might have taken on the challenge, Paul would express his gratitude for their assistance and then admonish, “Now, don’t screw up.”
Paul’s memorial was held in the Breeding Barn at Shelburne Farms, an awesome structure, built for the Webb family in 1889 to breed Hackney work horses. It was the largest open-space wooden structure in the world for years, a fitting monument to celebrate the life and legacy of this big-hearted, generous and visionary man.
But “Paul’s Party” as it was called, was even bigger than the Breeding Barn.
The day brought a spectacular display of fall foliage perfection. The sky was a blazing ultramarine. The hillsides seemed to be on fire with an array of gold-, rose- and crimson-clad sugar maples, shimmering ash and sun-kissed birch. In contrast, the chartreuse (that’s a yellow green) pastures heightened the vibrance of this outrageous color riot.
A brief drive across the Shelburne Farms campus, dotted with golden sugar maples and the view opens to reveal the massive expanse of the barn. Hundreds of parked cars glittered in the sunny field in front of the massive structure with its new improvements, a standing-seam sheet-metal roof and updated windows.
A patient crowd slowly made its way from the brilliant sunlight into the cool, muted earth tones of the long, low Breeding Barn. The buzz of so many old friends happy to see each other, yet at the same time, hugging and weeping, made the vast open interior of the barn feel and sound like a hive of honey bees.
Finally the people sat down. The program began with music from the VSO’s string quartet and Sen. Patrick Leahy’s heartfelt remarks. This “Party” so perfectly reflected Paul, that by the end of the program, the remarks by friends and board members and relatives seemed to bring him to life for a brief moment. And those who spoke and those who did not, hailed from a wide variety of backgrounds, religions, political affiliations and interests. Paul was surely a unifier. And his good friend and board chair, Neale Lunderville, former chief of staff to Gov. Jim Douglas, brought that home with the story of the Vermont Land Trust’s Cowbird Award. The cowbird lays its eggs in another bird’s nest and leaves them there for that host to incubate, hatch, feed and fledge. Paul is thought to be the only recipient of this unique award, for his ability to find the “foster parents” for the many historic preservation rescues he encouraged and orchestrated over many years.
By the end of the program, the attendees were thoroughly filled with a renewed appreciation for the gift of Paul’s work. The business of taking care of our great places now has perhaps a thousand newly minted and inspired volunteer preservationists, community organizers, unifiers and cowbirds ready to do the work of Paul Bruhn, in his memory.
Now don’t screw up.
Elizabeth Courtney is an author, a landscape architect, former chair of Act 250’s Environmental Board and former executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council. She may be reached at elizabethcourtneyvt@gmail.com
