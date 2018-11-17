Stories are absolutely integral to us as humans. Some stories have lived for millennia. A gifted storyteller can capture our hearts and minds — and a good story can transform us and sometimes even give us new perspective.
Imam: There's a chapter in the Quran called "The Stories." It begins by telling the story of Moses and Pharaoh. When you read this chapter, it's almost as though it transports you in time to the world of Moses and Pharaoh. It's rich with action and emotion, and you feel as though you're in the midst of all of it. In the pre-motion-picture world, people lived by these stories.
Rabbi: Almost everything we do in our faith traditions involves stories. Stories are all about people's lives, and how they interact in the world, and about God's place in the world. The Torah is actually a list of stories that were told and retold over time. They eventually were written down in the text we have today.
Rev: I truly believe we're defined by our stories. The stories from our religious texts are, as both of you have suggested, ultimately defining for people of faith. In many ways, we can say that "we are our stories." This reality makes the work of interpretation extremely important. As you've said, Rabbi, we need to be able to understand in the modern context what these stories mean as we grow and become better equipped to live out the deepest truths of God in our modern world. Things such as compassion, justice, peace, hope and, of course, love. We need to interpret all of our faith stories through these kinds of lenses.
Imam: I believe that as humans we're programmed to love stories. From the very beginning, as small children, we crave stories. Mothers and fathers tell their children stories at bedtime. I remember sitting with my grandmother when I was a child, and she would tell me all of the beautiful stories of her life and about what they went through. I remember being fascinated by those stories. And of course, what are the movies today that we truly remember? They're stories.
Rabbi: Also, there are stories built upon stories. For instance, in regard to the creation stories, there are other stories built upon that. The rabbis develop stories for both interpretation and insight. Often this is referred to as the Midrash, which comes from a Hebrew word that means "to expound upon or to explain."
Rev: Stories should help us understand the reality of our lives. I remember years ago I was on a plane and got into a conversation with the flight attendant. She found out I was a pastor and began telling me how bad she felt that she was not taking her children to church. I encouraged her not to feel bad. But I also asked why she felt it was important to take them. She replied matter-of-factly, "Because I want them to learn the stories." She felt those faith stories had affected her profoundly and positively, and she wanted to pass that on to her children.
Rabbi: As the Imam said, we're born into the world of story. Our birth and the events surrounding our birth become a story that many of us hear over and over again. It's really wonderful as a grandparent to be able to sit and read the stories that our children loved to our grandchild. Sometimes my kids say: "Why did you get them started on that story? Now I have to read it to them all the time." And we remind them that we read those stories over and over to them in their childhood — because they loved them so much. And people of faith love to hear the stories over and over again. One does not just read the Torah once.
Rev: There's a wonderful old hymn in the Christian tradition titled "I Love to Tell the Story." One of the lines in it is: "It satisfies my longings, as nothing else can do." I really do believe that's a deep truth about great stories.
Imam: And these stories inspire and guide entire movements within society. Consider the civil rights movement in this country. It grew out of and was centered in African-American churches. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., over and over again, used the powerful story of the Exodus as a way to frame the work of the modern civil rights movement in America. So much music — "We Shall Overcome" and so many other songs, both within the tradition of Negro spirituals and in the civil rights era — came out of this great story of the "Freedom March" of the Jewish people from the bondage of Pharaoh in Egypt. In fact, the first time I met you, Rabbi, was at a Martin Luther King Jr. interfaith service, where you preached a sermon referencing the "land of milk and honey," noting that the only way to achieve such a vision of society is through equal rights and freedoms for all.
Rabbi: Even the story of the Tower of Babel — which on its face may seem to be a story merely about confusing and separating people — is currently interpreted by the rabbis as a story about the question: "Despite our many differences, can we find the way to peaceful coexistence and a positive relationship with each other?"
Rev: The powerful story of the Exodus is so important as a vision of a society committed to moving all people from any kind of enslavement or bondage to true freedom. There's a verse in that first chapter of Exodus which, I think, is the linchpin to move us from all that has come before in the stories throughout Genesis to what will come after. It's the verse that says, "There arose a Pharaoh who knew not Joseph." It's about forgetting your own history, your own story. I fear that we have leadership in our country who really don't understand our national story and who we're called to be as Americans. I hope and pray that I'm wrong.
The Rev. Bryan Fulwider, Rabbi Steven Engel and Imam Muhammad Musri are The Three Wise Guys. Their website is at http://twgradio.com/. You can email them at comments@twgradio.com.
