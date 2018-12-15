Front-page news last weekend was about some 60 groups signing a statement to counter a 36 percent increase in hate crimes reported in our state between 2016 and 2017. This increase is also evidenced in figures across the U.S. and in Europe, as well — up 40 percent in England and Wales as reported by the U.K. government in October of this year. Of course, this is highly troubling.
It is also counter intuitive, because the number of organized hate groups, especially in the U.S., has actually gone down over the last 10 years, as reported by the Southern Poverty Law Center. It logically follows that the increase in hate-crime incidents is going up not because there are more hate groups, but rather because there [are] more individuals who hate and who will take action on this hate that they carry within themselves.
The Pulitzer Prize columnist and author Thomas L. Friedman predicted exactly this turn of events almost 20 years ago: the internet connects more individuals to more ideas and empowers individuals in more ways than has ever happened before, and this has both positive and negative repercussions. One of the repercussions is that hate can easily be amplified via social media.
As the brilliant Marshall McLuhan foresaw in the 1960s, the modern media was creating a “Global Village,” and this would not be as harmless and quaint as it might seem at first glance. He went on to say in his book, The Gutenberg Galaxy, “... as our senses have gone outside us, Big Brother goes inside. So, unless aware of this dynamic, we shall at once move into a phase of panic terrors, exactly befitting a small world of tribal drums, total interdependence, and superimposed co-existence ... Terror is the normal state of any oral society.”
The other side of the Global Village is the collection of Tribal Villages — with one tribal village always on the verge [of] war with its neighbor. Today, thanks to the internet, we have virtual Tribal Villages at war with each other 24/7 just a few clicks away on anyone’s computer or phone. Hatred and distrust of “the other people over there” run very, very deep in human social history. It is not a modern invention. Anthropology long ago put to rest the myth of the peaceful life of idyllic, tribal societies.
The ugly fact is that hate and genocide have always come naturally to the human race. Both the Bible and the Quran evidence how religion has engaged in hand-to-hand combat with hatred and genocide. There are many places in Hebrew Scripture and in the Quran where genocide appears to be condoned and commanded. Any serious Jewish or Muslim scholar will confirm that this is so.
Christians, across the centuries, have certainly not been immune to hate and committing genocide. However, they have done these crimes in blatant opposition to their own sacred texts. It is a fact that the New Testament does not command or condone the use of violence (with the possible exception of the highly troublesome Book of Revelation, the last book accepted into the cannon). The teachings of the Rabbi Jesus are very clear on this point.
In the 20th century, Hitler and the Nazis literally remade and perverted Christianity into a new religion, whose followers called themselves “German Christians” and their Nazified church, the “Reich Church.” The ruling brains of the Nazi Party fully intended to shut down Christianity when they won the war. And, of course, we know that in Russian and China, religion was shut down by force as counter to the values of the State.
The atrocious accomplishments of Nazi Germany, the Russian Revolution and the Communist Revolution in China have three glaring features in common: the cultivation of hate, the destruction of religion, and the deification of the fatherland and the fanatical leaders, Hitler, Stalin and Mao. These three key features should cause us to think long and hard right now. The message seems to be: To let hate win in the modern world, you have to turn a nation state back into tribal village, a village whose tribe members are made to feel superior to but, at the same time, threatened by, a dangerous enemy. You also need a chief, a fuhrer, a dictator.
This is not a new problem. The Jews, and the other conquered peoples living under the heavy and violent yoke of the Roman Empire in the First Century, knew plenty about the forces of hate and genocide — and they learned it by living on the wrong side of the fence. It is for this reason that the Rabbi Jesus had such valuable teachings that pertain to shutting down hate.
Can a purely secular culture provide the teachings needed to defeat hate? Frankly, I’m not so sure it can. People always want to deify something and someone. They will always find a golden calf and a new King Herod. To vaccinate the people by having them study philosophy and sociology won’t work. People sure as heck studied philosophy and sociology in Germany, Russia and China — and look where they ended up.
The problem is clear right there in the word “secular.” It comes from the Latin saeculum, which meant a span of time roughly equal to one person’s lifetime. That’s not long. The words “secular values” then, perforce, refer to a set of values that will change with the vacillations of people’s opinions and deaths. Purely secular moral systems are, by their innate nature, likely to change for better or worse whichever way human whim may lean. And we can lean very dangerously.
One of the issues confronting us with this rise in hate and its attendant crime is simply, where do we go to find a form of moral instruction that is solid, unchanging, uncompromising and uncomplicated? It needs to be uncomplicated because there is a good deal of evidence that those prone to hate, today in our country, are often those who are poorly educated. This has not always been the case across history, not by any means, but sadly it seems to apply to our situation right now.
Most denominations of Christianity do provide such instruction, and in a way that is easy to digest. Those that don’t, need to be called out and challenged publicly. They won’t survive the challenge. It’s simple: If your church doesn’t teach you not to hate, not to promote racism, not to despise foreigners and to strive for peace, then it’s not truly Christian. Walk out of that church and go to another one that’s got its facts straight.
If you happen to be someone who knows that you can conquer hate within yourself without any recourse to a higher power, a higher source of morality, then more power to you and I admire you for it. You are stronger than I. But there’s a lot of evidence, some of it very recent, that people as a whole — when left to create their own purely secular moral systems — can come up with some truly horrifying programs and pogroms.
As the Rabbi taught us, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.” We are called from on high not to foster hate, but to foster peace and love. That’s the most fundamental way to combat hate.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part-time in Mexico.
