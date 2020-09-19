As the mom of a 6- and a 9-year-old, I’m starting to get tough questions about climate change. (Yes, elementary kids know all about climate change.) They are problem-solvers and have been taught that we can do hard things when we work together. None of the answers I’ve given them about why we aren’t addressing the climate emergency makes sense.
To them, it’s simple: If we know what needs to be done to make our communities safer and stronger, why haven’t we done this? I have no good answers for them, only excuses. But I believe time for excuses are over. And the answers are here. We still have time to get back on track to address climate change and ensure a better future for them.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that we are both intimately connected with the global community and heavily dependent on our local communities in a crisis. The same holds true for the climate emergency.
As we rebuild from the pandemic, climate action can help accelerate our recovery and provide a pathway to a stronger Vermont. COVID-19 has exposed the extreme inequities in safeguards for our communities, but it has also created an opening for us to intentionally course correct. We have an obligation to do our part to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and take action to support our vulnerable communities that are already feeling the impacts of climate change.
And even in the midst of the pandemic, Vermonters believe climate action is a priority. We’ve set goals and have continued to miss them. It’s clear that goals alone are simply not going to cut it. We need a plan, and we need to be able to hold our government accountable.
The Global Warming Solutions Act will directly benefit Vermonters. This bill ensures we make smart investments in climate solutions that put people to work and strengthen local economies. It reduces energy burdens for rural and marginalized communities, builds community resilience, and expands our commitment to a local agricultural economy. And it also reduces the impacts and costs of future disasters, and restores and protects our natural and working lands.
Reducing greenhouse pollution and investing in our resilience has significant public health benefits: saving lives, improving respiratory and cardiovascular health, reducing toxic exposures and boosting mental health.
The governor’s irresponsible veto of the Solutions Act — which was overwhelmingly supported by the House and Senate — is baffling and deeply disappointing. His reasons for the veto are not based on facts or the science and have been repeatedly disputed by legal and scientific experts during the legislative process.
Vermont can grow its economy, create jobs, save health care dollars, improve public health and improve the quality of our natural and working lands though strategic climate action like the Solutions Act. All while doing our part to reduce global climate pollution.
Vermont is not blazing a new trail. In fact, we are lagging behind. And that should not be acceptable to anyone, especially since we have the highest per capita emissions of any New England state, New York and Quebec. There is a reason that Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York already have similar laws on the books. It is time for Vermont to catch up to our neighbors and join them in being part of the solution.
To address the climate emergency, we need everyone — legislators, the executive branch, private companies, and individuals — pulling in the same direction if we are going to avoid a climate catastrophe and build community resilience.
Private sector leadership, market-based solutions and individual action are all important. But in order to maximize these efforts, we need government action, binding climate goals and the right regulatory framework in place.
The GWSA will help us address all of these challenges. And it requires that any strategy the state pushes forward to reduce emissions is equitable and meets the needs of Vermont’s rural communities. This is even more important now as the state grapples with the inequities and economic impacts from the pandemic.
Climate change is an urgent public health crisis, and Vermont is not prepared. We must make a plan and act now. Taking no action on climate will only make it more expensive and more devastating for Vermont families in the long run. Let’s stop making excuses — our kids see straight through them — and make this the year we provide the leadership our children deserve. Let’s get to work.
Jen Duggan is the vice president and director of the Vermont Conservation Law Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.