The whole country has been captivated by the story of a resident of Westford putting up a (rather well done) statue of a middle finger directed at the select board of his town. Why are people so delighted by an act that might, from a certain point of view, be called unmannerly or childish?
The inspiration for the middle finger involved a zoning dispute. The resident was denied a building permit and his response was to make an artistic statement that the local town officials are powerless to censor. It is both an obscene travesty and a wonderful creative act of peaceful protest. It speaks to both the angry and wronged, as well as the inventive, artistic and rowdy. It is also a celebration of our unconventional, plain-spoken way of doing business.
It stands in contrast to the stereotype of a monolith of quirky, taciturn farmers, artisans and service employees who cater to the seasonal skier or leaf peeper. What non-Vermonters may not know about us is that we are individualists who are deeply skeptical of group-think, no matter where we fall on the political spectrum. Furthermore, we aren’t shy about voicing our real opinions.
The volunteers, who act as our local public officials, understand the unwritten compact: your service will be memorialized in many different ways. Your name might be enshrined on a shiny metal plaque, or perhaps a large wooden statue portraying a gesture of appreciation.
Town meetings are another venue in which town officials can take the measure of their performance. Outsiders see a Norman Rockwell tableau, whereas those running the meeting might see the outline of the Westford finger. No matter. This is real democracy. An annual gathering of the different and defiant openly expressing their views. It is also an endangered species.
Larger municipalities have gravitated away from the traditional Vermont way. Efficiency — or the perception of efficiency — is the siren call of the day. This may be unavoidable. But as our schools merge, our votes are counted by machines, our officials are more certified and distant, let us not forget the sacredness of being cranky, rough and unproductive.
My town, Plainfield, has a nickname of “Complainfield.” As the current road commissioner, I cannot certify the accuracy of the moniker, but can affirm there are many differing opinions regarding how we approach highway maintenance and signage. That’s as it should be, as every citizen has a voice. There might be two dozen opinions on how (to) manage speeding cars or signs that say “love.”
Town officials might come up with a policy that seems odd to outsiders and might not work in a neighboring municipality. This small example illustrates that each town is a distinct mosaic that gives birth to a unique culture. I worry that those bright hues of difference are being muddled. My fear is one day all towns being grouped in a haze, one “Complacentfield” next to another.
We need to celebrate this cornerstone of the Vermont system and be proud of our towns. The state should offer the option of emblazoning our license plates with the name (and symbol) of our local towns. This is not merely meant as an act of showcasing tradition, but also as a small source of revenue. A portion of the fee should be directed at local coffers.
Already, our state has the distinction of having the only license plates that are debossed (symbols are indented); all other 50 states are either screened or have raised lettering. Let us add another layer of nonconformity by proudly displaying the roots of our unconventional political system. To really stoke the fires, we can also allow the towns to decide on the symbol that best represents the municipality. No doubt, this will be an interesting debate in Westford.
In the words of Gov. Jim Douglas’ 2004 State of the State message: “In my travels, I am reminded that the wellspring of Vermont liberty flows from Main Street, not State Street; from town meeting democracy … and from the home of every Vermonter into this people’s dome.”
In that spirit, let us, in our travels, broadcast “Main Street” from every vehicle of every Vermonter into the people’s dome and beyond. No doubt, the sight of a particular town’s name might provoke a gesture from a passing driver. It might be a thumbs up, or it might be another digit extended. No matter — that’s the point. That’s who we are. Then again, what do I know? I am from away.
Bram Towbin resides in Plainfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.