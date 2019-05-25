In The Times of Israel on Sunday, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was quoted as saying, “We do not seek war. But Iran’s 40 years of killing American soldiers, attacking American facilities, and taking American hostages is a constant reminder that we must defend ourselves.”
This is how Americans come to understand their history. If you go back 40 years to 1979, you will find it was the year of the Iranian Revolution and the beginning of the Iranian Hostage Crisis. I was a young sailor at that time serving aboard ship in the South China Sea. Rumors were rife aboard, and every day, we wondered what would happen. I remember T-shirts that said, “Hey Iran,” with a picture of Mickey Mouse flipping Iran the bird.
The Iranian people had overthrown the Shah of Iran, America’s favorite dictator, and the American government was upset. What most Americans didn’t know then, and what most Americans still don’t know, is the United States Central Intelligence Agency staged a coup to overthrow Iran’s democratically elected president, Mohammed Mossadegh, in 1953. The reason for this coup was because Mossadegh had nationalized his country’s oil and told the British they would no longer have anything to do with it. Great Britain turned to the United States for help, and the 1953 coup followed.
The United States installed the Shah, and he ruled Iran for the next 25 years, imprisoning and torturing anyone who opposed him, while acting as America’s proxy in the Middle East. There is always more to the historical record then what American politicians such as Secretary of State Pompeo would like us to know or have us ask.
Without the Shah, the United States embraced a new dictator, Saddam Hussein of Iraq, to be their proxy in the Middle East. Most people are now aware of how that turned out.
Oddly enough, the illegal invasion of Iraq by the United States was a victory for Iran. They watched as the United States took out their most dangerous enemy without the loss of one Iranian soldier. Instead, 5,000 Americans paid with their lives for the Iranian victory.
Much to Washington’s regret, ignorance of alliances or miscalculation, Iraq fell apart and Iran and Saudi Arabia are now vying to become the power broker in the Middle East.
The United States government has not had diplomatic relations with Iran since 1980. The simple reason is America’s handpicked dictator was overthrown, and Washington cannot move beyond it and is unwilling to accept that the United States shares some of the blame.
Since 1980, the United States has been looking for a reason to engage in conflict with Iran. Israel, our longstanding proxy/ally in the Middle East, would like to see this happen, as well, and with Trump in office, may believe it’s now time to ensure this conflict takes place.
Mike Pompeo’s statement in The Times of Israel might be the opening salvo. Last week, Israel’s Channel 13 reported the Israeli Mossad had tipped off the White House two weeks ago about an Iranian plan to attack either a U.S. or U.S.-allied target. The report did not specify potential targets for such an ostensible attack. Following that report, Trump ordered an aircraft carrier strike group and nuclear-capable bombers into the area after receiving what he said was credible intelligence Iran was preparing to attack U.S. forces or those of its allies.
I find it highly suspect that the Israeli Mossad, often viewed as one of the best, if not the best, intelligence agency in the world, was able to tip off the Trump administration about Iran but had no knowledge whatsoever of plans to attack the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. This seems to fly in the face of logic.
In the same story Secretary of State Pompeo is quoted in, Israel’s Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz warns, “that escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran may lead the Islamic Republic to launch a missile assault against Israel. Things are heating up; I wouldn’t rule anything out. Iran may fire rockets at Israel.”
Steinitz stressed he was not privy to any particular intelligence information on Iranian plans but noted Iran was facing drastic economic pressure and “anything could happen” in such a climate. The Iranians could “go crazy” and “declare war on the whole Middle East,” he said. Why is it that Americans are always led to believe it’s the perceived enemy that’s crazy and not Washington?
There are a number of things happening here Americans should be aware of. Both President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel are facing investigations that could remove them from office. Both of them would love to change the news cycle permanently, and a war with Iran would be the perfect distraction.
Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, Yuval Steinitz and Benjamin Netanyahu are all “wagging the dog.” They have little regard for the soldiers and civilians in the line of fire who will pay the ultimate and futile price for this. To them, these people are pawns on a chess board to be moved about and sacrificed, if necessary, for their personal political survival.
Americans were told they had to act in Iraq before a mushroom cloud appeared over the United States, and now Trump has stated this past week, “We have information that you don’t want to know about. They were very threatening, and we have to have great security for this country and many other places.”
Americans must not be silent this time; they must not sit quietly on the sidelines while another war is selected for them, a war that a new generation of Americans will die in, fighting not for freedom but to change the news cycle and enrich the military industrial complex. Americans must not let Washington and the media wag the dog this time. They must let their voices be heard and they must scream, “not this time.”
Charles Laramie lives in Fair Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.