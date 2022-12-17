On Dec. 7, we, as a nation, noted a somber anniversary: 81 years ago to the day, the Empire of Japan made a surprise attack during a sleepy Sunday morning on an unaware U.S. military base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. The United States was thrust into World War II. The unforeseen event started the initial unraveling of a society wholly unaccustomed to the idea of war on U.S. soil. The result of that day was carried by a generation of Americans who would bear the impact for many decades to follow.

On this Dec. 7, at the 28th meeting of the Vermont Alliance for Social Studies, hundreds of social studies teachers from Brattleboro to Burlington who anxiously attended the annual conference at our state capital, after a two-year hiatus caused by a similar social disruption of COVID-19, were joyfully relaxed. Similarly to the Greatest Generation in their return to normal after World War II, we, as educators, are trying to regain lost practices, rededicate ourselves to the important business of helping our students flourish and finding the need to support each other, in answering the most prevalent question in our minds: Is teaching history still important?

