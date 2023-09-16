The mission of the Vermont Council on Rural Development is to “help Vermont citizens build prosperous and resilient communities through democratic engagement, marshaling resources, and collective action.”

VCRD’s long-standing Community Visit program is core to this mission. Many times, communities create a long list of critical actions for the future, but the length of the list and the challenge of taking on tasks can feel incredibly daunting. It can be hard to narrow down the list to the top priorities in a way that involves broad community engagement, and to learn what kind of resources might be available to support a local project.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0