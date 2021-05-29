Editor’s note: Vermont By Degrees is a series of columns written by representatives of colleges and universities from around the state about the challenges facing higher education at this time.
As long as we are living, we are learning.
Learning how to learn is the work of a lifetime.
Never stop learning.
These old chestnuts, which sound like they might have dropped from a commencement address, are true. And yet, higher education underplays lifelong learning. While conventional wisdom encourages us to keep learning, we are also conditioned to end our education — if we are privileged to pursue post-secondary schooling — in our early 20s. Even as “going back to school” for a master’s degree has become more common, the average age of graduate students in the United States has hovered around 33 since the 1990s. The take-away message: Never stop learning, but do it yourself.
Generally speaking, we organize our lives into distinct phases: (1) stages when we acquire knowledge — as students, at school; and (2) stages when we apply the knowledge acquired — as earners, in our careers. We tend to cram all of our formal education, somewhat uncomfortably, into the first three decades of our lives. Thereafter, it is time to “get to work” — in part, so we can pay off student loans accrued during an intensive phase of education.
After a decade of teaching and mentoring college students, I have confirmed that very few students in their late teens or early 20s have keen awareness of all the things they could possibly do and be. Even if we have an inkling of the impact we wish to have, the path ahead is unlikely to be linear or easy to trace.
Sterling cultivates communities of learners connected by a shared, lifelong commitment to ecological thinking and action. This practice calls us to embrace complexity, value interconnectedness and take our lessons from the natural world. We embrace those lessons and rise to the responsibility of repairing the harm our species has wrought.
As we collectively face intersecting ecosocial crises — and recognize the need to exist as part of nature and in ways that promote equity and mutual thriving — we cannot be certain of what we will need to know in the future. Why, then, do we expect young people to invest so much time in their education without first giving them the chance to explore their identities and figure out what broken parts of the world they most want to repair? And why do we leave older people to grapple with a changing world in isolation?
As one of nine federally-recognized work colleges, Sterling undergraduate students have the opportunity to do some of their exploration while earning their degree. Importantly, they also get to engage in work and learning in tandem, not as wholly separate endeavors. Students fill essential roles on campus, such as farm associate, prep cook, facility maintenance, research assistant, learning support peer and bike mechanic. In exchange, they reduce their college costs, hone practical, transferable skills, and develop their capacity as leaders in their community. But this integrated, impactful experience comes to a halt once they have a degree in hand.
So, we have begun to think about how we might extend this dynamic balance between learning and work — and active engagement in a community of praxis — throughout a lifetime. As we reach beyond residential, undergraduate offerings, Sterling is branching out to support diverse communities with a collaborative learning network made up of people who have established knowledge and are applying it to critical work: EcoGather. Each learner brings their lived experience, place-based knowledge and practical expertise to the EcoGather network; from that well of co-created wisdom, each can draw on sustainable practices from around the world in service of the common good.
This example of lifelong learning recognizes that the kind of education the world is asking for cannot happen in isolation. No one can solve environmental degradation and desertification alone. Nor can we build economies that support well-being or tell stories that stimulate empathy and move us toward equity without sustained interaction. We need each other.
Going forward, Sterling will find ways to bring an even wider range of learners into transformative learning communities to reap the benefits of intergenerational, experiential and cross-cultural exchange. As members of society struggling to live into our values of inclusion, we should all lean into learning together as the work of a lifetime.
Nicole Civita is vice president of Strategic Initiatives at Sterling College in Craftsbury Common and a food systems educator, ethicist and attorney.
