Editor’s note: Vermont By Degrees is a series of columns written by representatives of colleges and universities from around the state about the challenges facing higher education at this time.
The global pandemic has brought into sharp relief the importance of effective communication, especially when there is a critical need to convey new, distressing and consequential science topics to the public. Who delivers what information where and how has made all the difference — for better and worse — in determining our approach in battling the COVID-19 virus and mitigating its life-and-death effect on individuals and in how we live our everyday lives.
Science is process-oriented; you begin with a hypothesis and work it through the scientific method, paying close attention to recording the data that arise. That process is invaluable in developing a COVID-19 test or vaccine.
The skills of effective communication are more fluid than the scientific method, and the two disciplines are not closely aligned. In academia, they are put into thematic silos that pit the sciences along with technology, engineering and mathematics (called the STEM fields) against the humanities, which also includes English, history, philosophy and modern languages.
This separation has yielded a major crisis in higher education — the societal maligning of the humanities. Without a clear path to a high-paying job, people question the value of studying English or writing or history. But this query ignores the value of those disciplines in technical fields.
A new program at Norwich University aims to address this and other challenges posed by the historic siloing of academic disciplines.
The Norwich Humanities Initiative has introduced eight new courses, co-designed and team-taught by professors in the humanities and those in other disciplines, including geology, business, nursing, criminal justice, health and human performance, and architecture. The initiative demonstrates the humanities-based approaches’ relevance to confronting the global problems that cadets and civilian students will face upon graduation.
So far, 16 professors have co-taught these interdisciplinary courses to up to 115 students. The initiative is co-led by an English professor and a professor of civil engineering who collaborate closely.
These innovative “Topics in Interdisciplinary Humanities” courses include “Narrative Medicine,” which examines the power of storytelling in caring and healing; “Geoarcheology of Lost Cities,” which considers how scientists, historians and archaeologists work across interdisciplinary formats to develop new questions about past cultures; “Justice and Law in Literature,” which explores how crime is defined, families of law, the role of prisons, and immigration law via literary texts; and “Race, Gender and Sport in 20th-Century America,” which historically analyzes sport culture through race, gender, identity and intersectionality.
A recent survey of students who have taken these courses found 84% of them agreed their NHI course helped them understand others who are different from themselves. Also, 86% of surveyed students agreed their NHI course helped them more clearly perceive how humanities knowledge and skills can be applied outside the university.
When asked what skills or perspectives they gained by taking their NHI course, the most common student responses were listening skills, critical thinking, a more nuanced understanding of the world around them, and a deeper understanding of the course topics.
With results like that, the goal is to build a library of courses that can rotate among 12 to 16 permanent classes to put in the catalogue.
The Norwich Humanities Initiative launched in 2018-19 with the support of a $35,000 Humanities Connections Planning Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). The initiative was created to promote the humanities through interdisciplinary teaching and learning opportunities and to foster the development of citizen-scholars. In May 2020, Norwich University received a $100,000 Humanities Connections Implementation Grant from the NEH and a $139,000 Implementation Grant from the Davis Educational Foundation to continue this work through 2023.
The NEH and Davis Educational Foundation Implementation grants will support the creation of a permanent humanities-centered general education curriculum with a library of courses to serve as the foundation for an interdisciplinary humanities minor; a strong collaborative of more than 40 faculty involved in designing innovative research and experiential opportunities for Norwich’s future citizen-scholars; and a network of internal and external partnerships.
Grant funding is direct evidence of a program’s perceived value, a literal investment in its future.
Students come to Norwich University because they want to be challenged and challenge themselves they do, focusing on succeeding in demanding fields like engineering and cybersecurity. But society loses out when the people building and protecting our infrastructure are not trained to consider the human questions central in their endeavors, i.e., how will the design of this medical device affect people; how will drones affect the people tasked with waging war; how do we build artificial intelligence devices from an ethical perspective in how we collect the data going in and how that technology is deployed?
Twentieth-century American sports history through the lens of race and gender; the powerful, yet overlooked, role of storytelling in medicine practice; scientists working with archaeologists and historians on understanding the past — these are just a few of the new topics students can study at Norwich University, thanks to the Norwich Humanities Initiative.
If higher education can contribute to a generation of people who are better listeners, who value differences, who consider the human questions when building new technologies and understand nuance and the importance of history in the present day and future, fewer people will be questioning the value of studying the humanities.
Daphne Larkin is Norwich University’s director of media relations and community affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.