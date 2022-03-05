As the world slowly emerges from COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, there is a lot of talk about “getting back to normal.” In higher education, this commonly means recruiting new students, fundraising campaigns, cutting costs by closing small departments, and piloting new programs or initiatives for things like “innovative solutions” to the climate crisis.
In other words, getting back to normal in higher education today is still all about the near-term bottom line. Of course, any institution has to think about financial stability if they want to do the good work of preparing young people to be successful in their futures. However, in the preoccupation with financial business-as-usual, most higher educational institutions are missing the point, and the opportunity, to step back for a moment and ask, “Are we really preparing students for their futures?”
The answer to this question depends on how informed the people who run and work at these institutions are about the present human-caused climate and ecological emergencies. Few people flat-out deny that the climate emergency is real, but many are in a form of passive denial, as if the worst impacts of climate breakdown will happen in the distant future, someplace far away from Vermont. Passive denial is also a coping mechanism, a way for us to be able to continue with our everyday lives, using our past experiences to inform our decision-making now, relegating what we know about the climate emergency to something to vaguely worry about. This is totally understandable; as a scientist and educator for the past 20 years, I know how very difficult it is to live every day in climate science reality.
Are we really preparing our students for their futures?
As educators, we cannot rely on our own experience to answer that question, because nothing in our collective past comes close to describing what is coming. The scientific consensus advises that the world should keep global heating to below 1.5 degrees C above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst impacts of climate breakdown. We have already heated the atmosphere by 1.2 degrees C, on average, and 2021 saw an unprecedented number and intensity of “natural” disasters around the globe. On our present global CO2 emissions course, we will pass 1.5 degrees C around 2030, and 2 degrees C by 2050. The incremental increase of temperature sounds small, but the resultant impacts will be exponential in scale. Vermont has experienced some of the largest temperature changes in the United States and is vulnerable to flooding during heavy precipitation events. Crops will be more difficult to grow because of unpredictable and extreme weather. There will be losses and food shortages and a heightened risk from wildfires in the coming decades. As the global surface temperature continues to rise, Vermont will experience follow-on effects related to climate migration, supply chain disruptions, political instability and energy wars.
Are we really preparing students for this future?
Students need a significantly different skill set than what they get today at most colleges and universities to succeed in their future. Higher education as it stands now is in real danger of going the way of the dinosaurs (sans bolide impact), let alone not doing its professed job of preparing students to contribute to the world. When models for education that are ecologically oriented, experiential and unabashedly focused on preparing students to shape change in a world without equilibrium — such as Sterling College’s approach — are brought up, they are all too often dismissed as utopian, unrealistic or unscalable to the gigantic, mega-institutional size of many prominent universities today. This is a form of climate denial.
These are excuses to not fully consider the reality of what our world is facing: a literal existential crisis in the near-term, during the lives of those born today. I am not claiming humans will go extinct in 40 years, or even in hundreds of years, not at all — but if the global north continues on its present path of unmitigated extraction and emissions, billions of people, animals and living things will needlessly suffer and die. Judging by the geologic past, we will be on an irreversible path to extinction. At some point, the unfolding trauma of heatwaves, floods, fires, droughts, violence, and food and water shortages will preclude the desire or need for traditional higher education for many. Dr. Ahmed Afzaal describes the response of colleges and universities to our present world in transition as a lack of imagination:
“Decision-makers have assumed that higher education’s leadership and management model is basically sound and need not be questioned, let alone changed in fundamental ways. They have assumed that better alternatives either don’t exist at all or, if they do, are too utopian for the real world. Any attempt to modify how colleges are run is futile, either because the current model cannot be improved upon or because the effort required is not worth it.”
I would argue that, given what the scientific consensus says about our present climate and ecological emergencies, we have no logical choice but to strive for the utopian. It is our obligation to make the ‘unrealistic’ a reality, to transform mainstream education until it and its graduates fit within the safe planetary operating space for humanity. We need to fire up our sleepy imaginations and get to work. The effort required to move headlong into transformative change is really the only effort worth making.
Dr. Heather Short is a Sterling College adjunct professor in Craftsbury, and grew up in Bristol.
