Editor’s note: Vermont by Degrees is an ongoing series of commentaries by leaders in higher education that explores the challenges and innovations at schools across Vermont.
There is tremendous excitement on our campuses as we work to build Northern Vermont University and re-imagine the role a public university can play in 21st Century Vermont.
The decision to unify Johnson and Lyndon state colleges into Northern Vermont University was, at its foundation, a move to ensure our colleges remain ready to help current and future students access an affordable and relevant education that will prepare them to compete and adapt in an ever-changing world. Becoming NVU has allowed us to pool our historical strengths in nationally recognized liberal arts and professional programs, as well as our human and financial resources, to build an even stronger, more agile institution.
At the heart of the university is our mission to prepare students for success in a global marketplace as active and engaged citizens of their communities. To “live” this mission is an ongoing project that has resulted in a record number of innovations at Northern Vermont University. Some representative examples can be found below.
Innovating in education for high-impact, career-ready skills: A university’s common core or general education requirements provides a curriculum for every student regardless of degree track. Rather than limiting NVU’s core to traditional models — a set of math, writing and science courses — we have created a core that addresses the challenges of the 21st century. The NVU core is grounded in courses and experiences that help students develop the skills employers consistently demand — creative and critical thinking, communication, problem-solving, teamwork and research.
We also sought to infuse the core with our university’s values. Students are asked to think through solutions for some of society’s biggest challenges with an in-depth course in climate change, social justice or sustainability. NVU students graduate with the skills and foundation they need to succeed in the global economy as active, engaged citizens.
Innovating for retention: Increasingly, universities are implementing innovative strategies to ensure their students are persisting to graduation. First-generation students sometimes require special attention to reach the finish line. Others may need a higher level of financial aid or additional support services. At NVU, more than 50 percent of our students are first in their families to attend college. Finding ways to meet the needs of these students remains one of the university’s highest priorities.
A new Title III grant for $1.8 million over five years will support innovative approaches toward retention piloted on the Johnson campus. These innovations will then be leveraged to improve retention throughout the four years on both NVU campuses. Our initial plans include: bolstering academic and career advising, increasing opportunities for undergraduate research and internships, and modifying large, introductory courses that most first- and second-year students take in various disciplines.
Responding to mental-health and substance-abuse counseling needs in Vermont: Two exciting initiatives will address Vermont’s growing need for mental-health services and offer new opportunities for our students. NVU recently launched a master’s in clinical mental-health counseling, a program acquired from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). This program will allow us to expand our reach in Vermont to meet the needs of students in the Northeast Kingdom, northern New Hampshire and Chittenden County. The program is a cohort model offered in face-to-face weekend classes on location in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Wisconsin and Alaska. We look forward to expanding the program throughout Vermont.
The second initiative is a partnership with VCPI, the Vermont Cooperative for Practice Improvement and Innovation. VCPI, a statewide cooperative, provides professional and workforce development in the Vermont system of care. The VCPI partnership will give faculty access to professional development, peer networking and resources for practice improvement in mental-health counseling, substance-abuse programs and related systems of care. One of the most exciting features is that this partnership will give NVU students access to a large network of providers and agencies across Vermont for internship and work experiences.
Together, these initiatives set Northern Vermont University at the forefront for educating mental-health-care providers and drug counselors in Vermont.
Innovating in our communities with Do North Coworking: During community meetings in Lyndonville, residents identified several needs for their town, including a stronger NVU presence downtown and greater entrepreneurial innovation. Coworking fit both. In 16 months, with the generosity of key funders such as North Country Federal Credit Union, federal grants and other community leaders, we made this happen. This past November, NVU opened Do North Coworking, a 2,000-square-foot space in the former Bag Balm factory that provides rentable office facilities for entrepreneurs and remote workers to expand their businesses, network and collaborate. Do North has secured Whiteout Solutions, a high-tech anchor tenant that develops drone software for the forestry industry. Tabitha Browning, with Root 8 Ventures, LLC and Marsh Consulting, is also a member. A partnership with Kingdom Trails provides a state-of-the art conference room. With this initiative, NVU is helping to revitalize the downtown, create a space to generate and support new businesses, and strengthen the connection between the university and the Lyndonville community.
At Northern Vermont University, our students pursue an education that helps them make a positive impact in the world. Many stay and live in Vermont, contributing to the Vermont economy at higher levels than they would have without achieving a post-secondary degree. Additionally, many out-of-state graduates become residents of Vermont. At a time when our state is incentivizing people to make their home in Vermont, NVU maintains current talent and recruits and retains new talent to Vermont.
A university is much more than a place where recent high school graduates pursue a degree. At its best, a university feeds and supports its community. NVU is grounded in our commitment to driving and supporting the economic, educational, environmental and cultural vitality of northern Vermont.
Elaine C. Collins is president of Northern Vermont University.
