Imagine a line of people at the health clinic, each describing different symptoms. The health care worker listens, asks a few questions, and then writes a prescription. The next person in line does the same thing. Although the patient described different symptoms, they received the same prescription as the previous person. This process continues, patient after patient. Different symptoms but the prescription is the same.
This sounds outlandish, but it is surprisingly common in the field of education. Throughout the United States, students arrive at college, meet with an advisor, share their goals and aspirations, and are then given the same general education requirements as everyone else. Of course, their majors might be different, but the common course requirements among majors often outnumber the electives.
This one-size-fits-all factory approach to education is something that resonates with most of us. Perhaps that is why we have Act 77 in Vermont, the Flexible Pathways Initiative. While the spirit of this act is yet to be fully implemented, it points to a vision where each student is treated as a unique individual, someone with distinct strengths, challenges, interests, goals and aspirations. As such, each student deserves the care and attention needed to develop a personal and individualized learning pathway. Health care workers don’t prescribe the same treatment to every patient, why would teachers give the same curriculum and learning plan for every student?
This is easier said than done. With preparation, any teacher is capable of facilitating this rich and individualized approach to education, but it takes time and training to learn how to do it with excellence. Vermont is well on its way to helping make this transformation a reality. It is complex and not without its momentary setbacks. However, if we are successful, we will have created what is arguably a better, more hopeful and humane learning experience. This nurturing experience will allow students to develop a deep sense of personal ownership and agency in their own life and learning.
All this is great for elementary and secondary education, but what about those who choose to go on to college? Or, what about the many adults who want to go back for a graduate degree or to finish a bachelor’s degree they started years before? While there is a difference from one college degree to another, will these students receive the same prescription regardless of the symptoms?
Many degree requirements, while leaving room for electives or individual choices, are largely prescribed. Each person in the degree or major is expected to go through the same set of core courses, even when those courses don’t necessarily fit with the background, goals and needs of each student.
And yet, the Vermont higher education ecosystem is not what you find in many other states around the country. There is a long and inspiring tradition of progressive education in this state. This represents an approach to education that is keenly interested in the individual growth and development of each person, recognizing what works for one person does not work for another.
Consider Goddard College as one such example. Launched in the 1930s, partly in response to the growth of fascism in the west, the vision was to create a college that nurtured the learner’s voice, choice, ownership and agency. The goal was not to graduate complacent and compliant citizens and consumers. The vision is to embrace a different approach to education, one that equips people to think deeply and independently while also focusing upon the opportunities to have a positive and lasting impact in their communities and the world, through their work and lifelong learning.
Instead of students occupied in exercises of complying with strict rules and expectations of the teacher, students are challenged to answer a central question, “What do you want and need to learn to act on your goals, personal or professional?” Based on that question, students work with a faculty advisor to co-create a personalized learning plan each semester. Faculty advisors don’t give long lists of required texts and assignments, and Goddard College does not use traditional tests. Tests are replaced with student-designed projects that meet degree requirements and reflect the personal goals and interests of each student.
In creating these projects, students develop the understanding of their lives in a social context and how they can take meaningful action in the world. Additionally, Goddard College has never used grading scale systems. Instead, students receive narrative feedback on their work every semester. This form of feedback aligns with Goddard’s deeply held values related to a humane and personalized approach to education.
The commitment from a progressive education perspective is to design an environment where every student graduates knowing their voice matters, their choices are honored and also matter. Students graduate with a personal sense of ownership and responsibility for their life and learning, and a strong sense of agency. They firmly believe and know their choices make an impact in their communities and the world.
This approach to education results in graduates who go on to take imaginative and responsible action in their local communities in Vermont (consider the number of Goddard College graduates who are founders and owners of small businesses and new ventures), and far beyond. This is a model that is shown to work for nurturing thoughtful and engaged writers, artists, designers, educators, counselors, musicians, activists, entrepreneurs and citizens.
If we don’t accept the idea that the same treatment is right for every patient, why would we accept it for every college student? When we allow ourselves to explore this question together, we find we are led to envision and create a completely different approach to education — a unique way of learning that celebrates and unleashes the gifts and abilities of each person, offering something central to freedom, democracy, and embracing the critical challenges and opportunities in society.
Dr. Bernard Bull is the president of Goddard College in Plainfield.
