Editor’s note: Vermont By Degrees is a series of columns written by representatives of colleges and universities from around the state about the challenges facing higher education at this time.
Education, as a whole, is not known to move quickly. Delivering courses, meeting accreditation standards, planning the times and places for hundreds of classes and instructors, and providing a meaningful residential experience takes a great deal of time, planning and energy. Over the decades, most of this work has become routine. Colleges and universities, such as Castleton, are well-oiled machines with tested and refined systems to kick off their next semester — in normal times.
Those in the orbit of higher education have a feel for the cycle that unfolds each year: move-in day, classes begin, convocation, homecoming, spring registration, Thanksgiving break, finals week, etc. The disruption of this cycle sets us adrift from our normal operations and decision-making. Lost is the guidance of data and past precedent that typically inform our choices. In short, there is no template for the pandemic.
As a result, the always-changing circumstances of COVID-19 have often left faculty and administrators scrambling to determine the best way to meet students’ needs. On top of that, how society should respond to the pandemic has been a polarizing issue. Few agree on how stores should operate, if athletic competitions can be safely held, or the best ways to approach education. We have seen this within our own community of students and families, as well. Some have felt all of our activities should be remote in the interest of public health, while others think we should be fully in-person. Others yet support the approach we took this fall by providing a residential experience and online courses. Nobody is wrong — everyone simply has different needs. Thankfully, most of our community is understanding of the many tough choices we have to make.
As we plan the spring semester, we are fortunate to have more options than we had for the fall owing to our community’s diligence in following safety protocols. Once our students settled in for the semester, we have been pleased with their willingness to follow the Spartan Pledge, which keeps our students, campus and community as safe as possible. A glance out of my office window reveals our students wearing their face coverings and properly distancing.
We expect to resume teaching some face-to-face courses on campus in the spring semester. Of course, the number of these classes will be limited by professors’ need to teach virtually and by the state’s requirement that students sit 6 feet apart. However, this will be a step in the right direction, and we feel fortunate that it is possible. We expect about one-third of our spring semester courses will be taught in-person. Half will be taught online (most with scheduled Zoom meetings). The rest will be hybrid (a combination of in-person and online). Of course, all of this comes with the caveat that there is no dramatic change in the pandemic’s severity.
While this is a step toward returning to normalcy, we know there will be differences as well, particularly to the semester calendar. We expect we will begin the semester later than usual and it is unlikely we will plan for a spring break. If that is the case, however, we will provide some recharge days for our students and faculty throughout the semester. This modified schedule will help to limit the travel that would occur over a long break, provide some downtime for students and faculty, and allow us to conclude our semester on May 15, as originally planned.
These crucial decisions affect many people, and they are not something we take lightly. We collectively spent hundreds of hours meeting, discussing, researching and weighing many competing and often changing factors in deciding how our semester should look. Multiple groups, including Faculty Assembly, President’s Cabinet and Emergency Management Team, spend long hours finding and implementing the best and safest solutions that support first-rate instruction and a meaningful residential experience. However, there is no perfect solution. All we can do is make the best decisions possible in support of our campus community’s health, education and student and family satisfaction.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a learning experience for all of us. We genuinely appreciate the patience, understanding and feedback from our faculty, staff, students and the broader community. With each turn of the virus, we learn more and do things better. Let’s hope we never have to put this knowledge to use again.
James Lambert is Castleton University associate dean of advancement.
