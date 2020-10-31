One of my favorite things to do during three out of four seasons is to bicycle into the beautiful countryside surrounding Rutland, including Tinmouth, Chippenhook, Chittenden Reservoir, Wheelerville Road, Shrewsbury and all of the little gravel roads that hook them together. Something I’ve noticed within the past 10 years or so is the ratio of pickup trucks to smaller vehicles, many of them quite new. Indeed, according to a report from Motor Intelligence, “Pickup-truck sales surpassed those of passenger cars in April of 2020.” This is primarily because of attractive incentives, including zero-interest loans of up to 84 months with deferred first payments.
You would think that most of these rural buyers are fairly affluent, given the going price for some of the fancier trucks can run $60,000 or even $70,000 a pop. This is not the case. Cox Automotive data shows that middle America, with household incomes of $50,000 to $99,000, represented the primary customers for new pickup trucks and SUVs, with upper- and lower-income buyers shying away from these beasts. How is this possible? Michelle Krebs, an executive analyst at Autotrader, says “The middle-class buyers were driven into the market by low- to no-interest financing for long terms, up to 84 months, deferment of first payments and other payment protection plans.” An analysis by Edmunds found that trucks made up a significant portion of those zero-interest loans. Hence, despite exorbitant dealer markups, pickups are jumping off the lots these days.
So what’s the attraction here? I drove an assortment of Very Large Vehicles (VLV’s) for 40 years as a private and government surveyor, including International Travelalls (‘Corn Binders’), Chevy Suburbans (aka, Subdivisions), F-250 crew-cab pickups, Jeep Wagoneers, etc., all of which could accommodate a four- to five-person crew plus a couple hundred pounds of survey and camping gear. These things would go almost anywhere, greatly reducing our hike and pack time in some very remote country. They were perfect for the job.
That said, I have NO interest in owning one of these lumbering, top-heavy, hard-to-park, gas-guzzling VLV’s when I clearly don’t need one. In fact, I know other professional contractors, including two carpenters and a lawn-care business owner, who get by just fine with a small, 2WD pickup. Guess what? The lumber yards deliver!
For those in-between needs, a small pickup with a rack and/or trailer can haul an immense amount of stuff. In fact, I would argue that even small hatchbacks are more utilitarian. Most full-sized pickups on the market only have 6-foot beds, with the remaining space dedicated to what is, in reality, a four-door SUV. In comparison, I can easily get 7½-foot boards into the back of my Impreza with anything longer tied to the roof rack. My buddy’s Prius can accommodate 10-foot-long lumber, inside the cab. So unless we’re routinely packing around large loads of hay, worn-out tractor tires, engine blocks and scrap metal, I would argue we don’t really need these things.
I suspect a major part of the appeal is the industry’s success at defining a complete “MAN” as one who owns a pickup. The commercials are chock-full of testosterone-injected model names like Titan, D-Max, Power Wagon, Lightning, Raptor, Gladiator, Roush Nightmare, Syclone, Velociraptor, Venom, Rebel, Canyon, Colorado, Tremor (my favorite), High Country, Tundra, Durango, Silverado ... and on and on. The TV commercials are full of magnificent machines with grills the size of chromed hockey goals, bashing through snow banks while presumably on-route to drag some helpless sedan off of a snow-clogged railroad crossing (I can hear the train a-comin’). One commercial even includes the dialog, “a man and his pickup.” Makes you want to order that F-350 right now.
Here’s the catch, however: These things get TERRIBLE gas mileage, especially if they’re 4x4s. A quick visit to www.fueleconomy.gov shows “full-sized,” V8-powered, 4WD pickups averaging a combined mpg of about 17. There are several 4- and 6-cylinder pickups with loads of towing capacity, but unless you can afford a diesel, they’re still only averaging about 19/23, city and highway. This is shameful. My 1960 Land Rover 4WD station wagon with the aerodynamics of a brick got 19 on the open highway and averaged around 16. In other words — zero progress.
The Union of Concerned Scientists website reports that “cars and trucks account for nearly 1/5th of all U.S. emissions, emitting around 24 pounds of carbon dioxide and other global-warming gases for every gallon of gas.” This includes emissions from extraction, production and fuel delivery. A 2020 Chevy Silverado with the 6.2 liter V-8 and a 10-speed automatic transmission will get you down the road about 17 miles for every gallon of premium. An annual tally of 12,000 miles produces around 17,000 pounds (8.5 tons) of global-warming gas. To put things in perspective, a fleshed-out T-Rex only weighed in at about 8 tons. Talk about a footprint! On the other hand, let’s say you can get by with an AWD Subaru Impreza like mine (my wife and I share one car). Averaging a combined 31 mpg over the same distance, you’ll be putting out about 4.7 tons of carbon dioxide and other gases or a little more than half of what the big Ford does. I once took a trip to Maine with two other guys, two cases of tools, several 5½-foot crosscut saws, a 6-foot saw vice, eight axes, plus food and camping gear for three days, all in relative comfort. The little Impreza sat a bit lower, but we still got 32 mpg. This is not a Subaru commercial. There are lots of other 2WD and 4WD vehicles like ours that offer similar efficiencies.
If you really need a pickup, and there are those who do, my recommendation is to hold out another year or two and buy electric. GM is planning to release an all-electric, ½-ton pickup with 400 miles of range. If you’re hung up on horsepower, there will be a 1,000 hp Hummer model capable of reaching 60 mph in 3 seconds. You could run circles around virtually any piston-port-powered machine out there and charge it with your solar panels. Ford has an all-electric F-150 due out in 2022 which is promised to have the most horsepower of any truck in their fleet. I suspect the range will be roughly the same. For those of you who can’t do without the growl of a big, tuned-exhaust V8, that’s your choice, but it’s going to be a bit embarrassing getting your doors blown off by a near-silent Silverado.
Meanwhile — progress marches on. The Aussie’s are developing a lithium-sulfide battery which is expected to yield 600 miles from a single-charge. With 400- to 600-mile range, an e-truck will make excellent business sense. Just think — No carbon-tax worries, oil changes, scored cylinder walls, burnt valves, stretched out timing chains, leaky radiators, balky automatic transmissions, dysfunctional exhaust-gas emission sensors, fried starter motors, on-the-blink alternators, squeaking fan belts, rusted out exhaust components, perforated catalytic converters or anemic 12-volt batteries to worry about. I’m not sure the automotive shops are all that excited about e-vehicles (lower maintenance costs means less shop time), but repairs would certainly be easier. It would follow to reason that less complexity would also facilitate better warranties.
Why am I pushing for a transition to more efficient, more reliable, vehicles?
According to a 700-page 2018 Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change (IPCC) report, we have about 10 years to make “massive and unprecedented changes to global infrastructure to limit global warming to moderate levels.” This report was based on over 6,000 scientific publications by 133 authors and, most importantly, was reviewed by more than 1,000 scientists.
According to the NOAA Annual Global Climate Report (Feb. 14): “The warmest years globally have all occurred since 1998, with the Top 10 being 2016, 2019, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2014, 2010, 2013 and 2005 (tied), and 1998, respectively.”
We’re running out of time, folks. Unless you’ve had your head in the sand for the past 10 or 20 years, you’re funded by Big Oil, or you just don’t give a rip about future generations, please think twice about whether you really need a 4x4 living room for hauling a couple sticks of lumber or some leaves around. If you find a true need for the services of a pickup truck a couple times a year, rent one or borrow one or hire one of the local rubbish removal outfits. I usually gas up, wash and wax a friend’s Toyota Tacoma after he lets me use it. It works out great. he’s happy and my mission has been accomplished.
Larry Walter lives in Rutland.
