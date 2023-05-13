I read and value short commentaries on the climate crisis, but I read, reread and value books even more, for example, Dianne Dumanosi’s “Why We Must Remake Our Civilization to Survive on a Volatile Earth, The End of the Long Summer.” I, and many friends, are very impressed with her essential analysis about how to best deal with the current climate crisis. No way can one commentary even begin to explain her careful analysis.

I do want to note Dumanosi’s analysis is partially based on the importance of understanding the role of culture in shaping human behavior. She states, “there is an inclination to underrate the importance of culture in explaining human behavior.” She quotes evolutionary biologist Paul Erlich. He says, “If we are going to solve problems humanity now confronts, we have to begin with a proper understanding of ourselves and an appreciation of the overwhelming power of cultural evolution, an evolution in which our species excels.”

