I read and value short commentaries on the climate crisis, but I read, reread and value books even more, for example, Dianne Dumanosi’s “Why We Must Remake Our Civilization to Survive on a Volatile Earth, The End of the Long Summer.” I, and many friends, are very impressed with her essential analysis about how to best deal with the current climate crisis. No way can one commentary even begin to explain her careful analysis.
I do want to note Dumanosi’s analysis is partially based on the importance of understanding the role of culture in shaping human behavior. She states, “there is an inclination to underrate the importance of culture in explaining human behavior.” She quotes evolutionary biologist Paul Erlich. He says, “If we are going to solve problems humanity now confronts, we have to begin with a proper understanding of ourselves and an appreciation of the overwhelming power of cultural evolution, an evolution in which our species excels.”
In my long life, my understanding and appreciation of the importance of culture, or learned values and acquired habits, came not from textbooks, but during many years teaching students coming from non-American cultures in Turkey, England, Japan, India and Cambodia. I deeply learned two truths: There are essential differences in the behaviors of students from each culture, and there are many common or universal behaviors exhibited by students from every country. I totally agree with Erlich’s statement quoted before.
I conclude that the relatively brief Industrial Age’s amazing ability to produce immense quantities of goods and use humongous amounts of energy in doing so, has first reshaped Western or European nation cultures, who then used military power, economic power and the power of example to alter many, if not most, non-Western cultures to desire becoming industrialized themselves. However, Dumanosi, I and others believe the existential climate crisis may make some folks and some societies realize the culture of industrialism is truly the ultimate cause of the existential crisis now facing all life on our Earth.
It is hard for humanity to envision the negatives of industrialism when there appears to be so many convenient positives. Probably the easiest negative truth to understand is the Earth, its atmosphere, its waters, its land and its biodiversity, is damaged by industrialism. The underlying value and habits of the Industrial Age undervalued the ecological health of Earth and overvalued the production and consumption of goods. Today, we need even more Earth lovers to confront industrialism.
Another negative almost as obvious is the increasing inequality resulting from industrialism’s development, creating immense social problems and injustices. Industrialism’s supporters argue it has reduced poverty. Dumanosi disputes that conclusion and notes the world’s economy now produces 11 times more than in 1820 yet still 77% of the world’s increased population remains poor. It is not hard to imagine how this obscene inequality negatively affects all society’s specific social ills, including the divisiveness in today’s societies. Today, we need equality lovers who actually believe in the Declaration of Independence to confront inequality defenders as largely responsible for the climate crisis.
A third truth about the Industrial Age reported by Dumanosi, perhaps the most difficult to comprehend and overcome, is how fast the changes are happening. She says, “Of all the astonishing facts I’ve encountered, none compare with this. As modern industrial civilization churned across the face of the Earth in the second half of the 20th century, it transformed the planet as much in the span of a single lifetime as did changes wrought by 500 generations.” We today need lovers of rapid change in our values and habits as much as rapid increases in renewable energy sources to mitigate the climate crisis.
Today’s almost unquestioned faith of industrialism that infinite economic growth is the solution to almost every problem on our finite Earth, must be rejected, a contention articulated in the classic Limits to Growth study originally carried out in 1971. Back then, the rejection contention was successfully ridiculed by those worshiping economic growth, saying the authors wanted to go back to “cave man” times. Dumanosi concludes that actually our ancestor hunters and gatherers or at least some of them survived for many millennia, including Ice Ages, and those critics, and all of us, would not be here without their ability to adapt to severe challenges.
Maybe we should learn from them, their probable love of Earth, sense of community and ability to adapt rather than ridicule them. May today’s humanity be as successful as they were preserving life for future generations. To do so, we must change our materialistic culture, do so quickly, and apply our species’ amazing ability to adapt to existential crises as our distant forbears did.
Harris Webster is a retired teacher in Montpelier and member of Vermont Interfaith Power and Light board of directors.
