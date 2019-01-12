This January marks a watershed moment for Act 250, Vermont’s groundbreaking land-development law, on its 50th anniversary. The Legislature will be contemplating the recommendations of the Commission on Act 250 the Next 50 Years. Chaired by Middlebury Rep. Amy Sheldon, the Legislature tasked the commission of six lawmakers to study the land-use regulation’s past successes and failures, and recommend changes to help it better meet its mission. Their report is impressive. Of particular interest, in the sea of issues the commission was charged to explore, is the concept of the state’s historic settlement pattern of compact centers surrounded by open countryside.
Wonky as it may seem, the policy of compact settlement surrounded by countryside has been with us implicitly or explicitly well beyond Act 250’s half-century. Historically, the pattern occurred as a result of the very pragmatic reality that a concentration of development was simply efficient, economical and effective. It helped in the sharing of infrastructure costs and conserved the natural resources life depended upon: food, fiber and fuel, wildlife habitat, aesthetics, water quality and so on. Incidentally, it created a beautiful iconic landscape worthy of world-class status.
During the commission’s hearings, John Adams provided data from the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to demonstrate the relevance of the historic settlement pattern today. They led with an estimate showing that the total costs to a Vermont town for services to a household is $1,416 in a downtown, as opposed to $3,462 in rural and suburban areas. Their study further shows that vehicle miles taken decrease by 16 to 31 percent for downtown residents, as opposed to households more than a half-mile from downtown. And to drive home the point, their study found that an acre of paved surface inside a center supports 12 people in 10 jobs, as opposed to five people in two jobs outside the center.
The settlement-pattern goal is now part of the foundation of planning law, and from the DHCD statistics, we can see that it is still a very pragmatic approach to developing our state.
Concentrating populations in our downtowns helps us to deal with the growing reality of climate change and its emerging threats, for instance, by enabling less auto dependence and more walkable communities, with the possibility of shared heating, water, wastewater, distributed energy facilities and health services.
But, other figures from DHCD show that in spite of the economic benefits and efficiencies of the historic settlement pattern and programs to encourage this pattern, such as the Designated Downtown program, Vermont has failed to meet its settlement-pattern goals. A pattern of sprawl and strip development has dominated in many areas of Vermont for decades.
Why did Act 250 fail to prevent the extensive sprawl that has occurred during the past 50 years? The reasons lie in two different areas.
Reason one is cheap gas, which has enabled us to commute to work, school and recreation.
Reason two is that most of the sprawl of the last 50 years has occurred outside of Act 250’s jurisdiction. The original authors of Act 250 chose size of project to be a primary determining factor in attaching jurisdiction. Much of the state’s sprawl has resulted from projects that were small enough to avoid Act 250 review. But these smaller, seemingly benign, projects over the decades have accumulated to make a large impact on the quality of the countryside.
Jurisdiction based on size of project has not served the goal of maintaining the historical settlement pattern. Jurisdiction based on location would be a much more effective approach. To that end, and much to their credit, the commission’s report recommends a locational trigger for Act 250 jurisdiction going forward.
The General Assembly will be digesting these and many other recommendations to improve Act 250 and give it more relevance in an age of climate change and clean energy. Please encourage your senators and representatives to support the work of the commission members, their legislative staff and their advisors.
Elizabeth Courtney is an adviser to the Commission on Act 250, a landscape architect, former chair of Act 250’s Environmental Board, and former executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council. She may be reached at elizabethcourtneyvt@gmail.com.
