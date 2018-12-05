I was thrilled to stand in the midst of hundreds of fans cheering our Goddess of Agriculture, as she was blessed and elevated to her third term atop the Golden Dome of the Vermont State House. Ceres was first placed on the dome in the mid-1800s, and is Vermont’s third wooden sculptural interpretation of the Roman Goddess. There were Republicans, Democrats, Progressives and Independents all cheering Ceres back to her home on the Dome. It was a heartening, uniting, apolitical scene, a true “come together” moment, the kind that I wish we could celebrate on a national, if not a global scale.
The Romans called their Goddess of Agriculture, Ceres. The Greeks called her Demeter. Both were portrayed as having a daughter, the Roman Proserpina, the Greek Persephone. In their mythology, the lovely daughter was abducted by the god of the underworld, Hades the Greek, (or Pluto the Roman) who, after much bargaining, granted Persephone a return to her mother, but for only half the year
The ancient lore was that the goddess grieved the loss of her daughter so intensely that nothing would grow in Persephone’s absence. If Ceres had failed to strike a deal with Hades to let Persephone have an annual visit, there would have been no crops, no grain, no food for the people.
It occurred to me as we all stood shivering, waiting for Ceres to take her stand, that she might help us humans once again make a deal to bring prosperity back to our climate-threatened Earth. It would seem that civilizations have tried to make deals with the powers that be, for as long as there has been agriculture. Watching the third installation of Ceres to the dome of the Peoples House, I thought about the Roosevelt era New Deal and the “New, New Deal,” or the Green, New Deal now being advocated by progressive lawmakers in Washington DC. They are pointing to the latest damning climate report as proof that lawmakers next year must create a new special committee focused solely on finding a solution to climate change.
Those who want to convene a Green, New Deal Committee say it’s exactly what’s needed to confront such an urgent and daunting threat. California Democrat, Rep. Ro Khanna, put it this way: “The Green, New Deal is compelling because it is bold in dealing with climate change and it would also create jobs, and it helps link pro-environmental policies with job creation in rural America and places left behind.”
This New, New Deal, like the original, would first and foremost, give jobs — meaningful jobs in agriculture and green infrastructure building — to those who haven’t been working or to those who would lose their jobs in a rapid transition away from fossil fuels.
As she ascended to her footings high above, Ceres seemed to be saying to all Vermonters below, “Step up or step aside folks, we’ve got work to do and we need all hands on deck for this challenge. The time has come for the Green, New Deal.”
Elizabeth Courtney is an author, a landscape architect and environmental consultant, former chair of the Environmental Board and former executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council. She may be reached at elizabethcourtneyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.