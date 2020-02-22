Climate activists and legislators are pushing hard to put Vermont on track to tackle climate change. Key bills — already in front of lawmakers — would advance clean and equitable solutions for transportation, provide more local renewable energy, modernize energy efficiency programs, and make our climate goals actual requirements. Across the state, businesses are also taking steps to curb dangerous climate pollution. These actions can’t come fast enough. We are in the middle of a climate crisis, with catastrophe right around the corner. It’s imperative to hit the brakes before we careen off over the cliff.
Beyond helping us avoid disaster, these climate actions bring real opportunities to Vermonters. They save us money, help us get to work easier and keep the places we live safe. Plus, many of the solutions to climate change already exist, and Vermont is well positioned to double down on them to make sure they benefit everyone. When it comes to climate, partial solutions or efforts that leave some folks behind would be a failure.
To amp up renewable energy and cleaner heat, some utilities are helping more Vermonters move away from dirty fossil fuels and get their heat and electricity from the wind, sun or water. One bold example is Burlington Electric Department, which partners with Vermont Gas to provide over $2,000 per family toward new electric heat pumps. An additional $250 is available for Vermonters with low or moderate incomes.
Heat pumps use electricity, are more efficient, and cost a lot less to run than an oil or propane furnace. Typical savings from them can cut heating costs in half for the average home. That means a more comfortable house to live in, less fuss because there is no furnace to clean every year, and more money to spend on fun activities instead of paying high fuel bills each winter. The incentives make the transition easy. The model of Burlington Electric is one example of how utility efforts can level the playing field so Vermonters across all income levels can make the switch to cleaner energy.
To help more families get solar, utilities credit customers on their bill with the solar power they produce. This is called “net-metering.” Solar panels with no up-front costs are available, or a solar canopy that keeps the snow off your car in the winter and powers your home and your electric vehicle. With your own solar panels, you have a buffer against rising electricity costs and help all of us keep our energy local, grow good jobs, and reduce reliance on dirty fuels.
For transportation, Capstone has a new “MileageSmart” program that helps income-eligible Vermonters buy used higher-efficiency electric and hybrid cars. The program will contribute up to 25% towards a purchase. That’s a big savings. When added to the lower maintenance and fuel costs of electric vehicles, it means paying less to get around, and may even let you get a nicer car that lasts longer. It is refreshing that the program helps Vermonters with lower incomes get better and more reliable cars. It is both a climate and a transportation solution that delivers real savings.
For homes and businesses, expanding energy efficiency goes a long way. Efficiency delivers savings day in and day out. For every dollar invested, more than a dollar is saved in both avoided pollution, avoided fuel costs, and avoided new electricity supply. However, Vermont is still far from meeting its goal to weatherize 60,000 homes. We can get there and all have warmer, safer and healthier places to live and work while paying less for heat.
For solutions that help rural communities, Vermont can promote the use of natural systems and working lands to capture and store carbon. This uses what we already have in abundance. Vermont’s trees, soil, wetlands, and shorelines have valuable natural features that bolster resilience and keep carbon out of the atmosphere. Using them to protect against dangerous floods keeps us all healthier and safe. We also save money by avoiding expensive repairs and clean-up after floods.
Building on the solutions we already have in place makes success within our reach, and makes sure everyone benefits. Kicking our fossil fuel habit will keep more money in Vermont and will lower costs for everyone. The naysayers may complain. They always do. But Vermonters across the state know that climate action means long-term prosperity and keeps Vermont a healthy place to live for future generations. These are solutions we can all get behind.
Sandra Levine is a senior attorney with the Conservation Law Foundation in Montpelier.
