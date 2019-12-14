Here we are again in the season of miracles, when we celebrate the virgin birth, the eight days of light from one day of fuel, the return of the sun! Miracles can be especially dramatic when they begin as looming catastrophes and then suddenly turn for the good. More importantly, miracles need a prepared community, one that has wrestled with a dire situation and is prepared to act, prepared to create a miracle — if only it knew how.
The most recent reports from the United Nations and the International Panel on Climate Change invite a miracle. They define our looming catastrophe and give us a dire warning. Turns out we have less than one decade to dramatically slow the rate of carbon pollution enough to maintain civilization as we know it today. But it seems like it would take a miracle even to minimize the impacts already in the system.
Here are two local initiatives that might point us to a brighter future.
In Montpelier, the Sustainable Montpelier Coalition is working to prepare the community, one neighborhood at a time. SMC is looking to help organize neighborhood groups that can focus on key local issues — water security, transportation options, food systems, public engagement and equitable housing. SMC is helping communities to identify priorities driven by the climate crisis. At their core, these groups will form a connective tissue that will be the map for finding our way through the looming challenges created by the climate crisis.
In addition, two other hopeful efforts to address those challenges are in the making. In July, SMC will announce the winners of a climate writers competition with prizes for the best climate fiction, poetry and graphic essays describing a vision of a 2050 future in central Vermont. This recognition will be part of the One World Festival of Arts and Imagination on July 24 and 25, 2020, sponsored by the Community Engagement Lab. The event is designed to demonstrate the value of facing a rapidly changing climate with creativity, innovation and the arts. It is SMC’s and the CEL’s hope to stimulate our region’s creative energy. Their goals are to re-imagine this grave situation, to generate discussion and provoke actions directed toward addressing climate change and helping to facilitate adaption to the changes already in the making. Stay tuned for the competition’s rollout in March 2020.
Whether it’s a flood, a disrupted food chain, or economic chaos, no one will remain untouched in the climate crisis. It’s as simple as that. An engaged, informed and inspired public, able to imagine a positive future ahead of the emergency — the community with a vision, the one that is awake and aware of the environmental, social and economic crisis at hand — will have the advantage and stand a better chance of creating a miracle.
Elizabeth Courtney is an author and environmental consultant, former chair of the Vermont Environmental Board and former executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council; she can be contacted at elizabethcourtneyvt@gmail.com.
