As we look back on the year’s news, alarm bells ring for biodiversity and species loss. The decade ahead demands a new vision, one that will turn the tide on our environmental impacts and fully address our way of living on this planet.
According to the most recent United Nations report on biodiversity, humans are exploiting nature at an unprecedented rate, driving extinctions up 1,000 times faster than the natural rate of roughly one to five species per year. Scientists are pointing to an “abundance crisis,” with global biomass of wild mammals down 82%, and the loss of 3 billion birds since 1970.
Species loss comes at a significant price, both for nature and for people. While nature’s beauty and its cultural, spiritual and mental health values are important to many of us, economists have shown nature also contributes trillions of dollars each year to the global economy in the form of “ecosystem services” — natural processes that support human life and livelihoods, such as purifying our water and air, pollinating our food, storing carbon, absorbing floodwaters and providing the building blocks for new medicines.
There is a hopeful and achievable path forward. For nature to continue providing these services, we must begin to better manage our human footprint on Earth. Scientists around the globe are calling for humans to protect 30% to 50% of the planet from future exploitation and development, while ensuring protected lands are not isolated conservation islands, but a connected network of natural strongholds that are resilient to climate change. This will allow a diversity of species to adjust their ranges, adapt to changing conditions, and thrive into the future.
My organization, The Nature Conservancy, is part of a global effort to protect and restore the world’s remaining wild and near-natural habitats with an ambitious goal to protect 30% of every type of habitat by 2030.
Vermont has made good progress toward this vision, but we are still well short of our goal. Less than 20% of Vermont has been protected, much of that on agricultural lands. While conserved agricultural land has helped secure our food systems, sustain our working-lands economy and traditions, and prevent poorly planned development, it does less to conserve the diverse and resilient habitats needed to safeguard against biodiversity loss, degraded ecosystem services and the impacts of climate change. With species loss and climate change accelerating, now is the time to pick up the pace.
How can we achieve this? The Nature Conservancy has recently unveiled new science that maps the most diverse, resilient and connected lands across North America. With this guidance, we can begin to focus our conservation efforts on these critically important places. According to our science, 48.9% of Vermont’s lands strongly support ecosystem function and climate resilience, yet only a fraction is secure from future development. In order to retain functioning ecosystems and all of the services they provide, we must focus more of our protection and restoration efforts on these climate-resilient lands.
Here are three things you can do to help get us there:
1. Support funding for the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board (VHCB). VHCB is the state’s largest source of funding for land protection, and is funded through the Vermont property transfer tax, not your personal property taxes. This year’s goal calls on the governor to budget $21 million in FY21. Call or write your local legislators to express your support.
2. Use your voice on social media to elevate the role nature can play in protecting water quality. When it comes to water quality, nature — particularly our floodplains, wetlands and upland forests — act like great sponges, absorbing excess nutrients and pollution, and provide the greatest benefit at the lowest cost. A recent UVM Gund Institute study has shown that by simply restoring degraded wetlands in the Vermont portion of Lake Champlain watershed, we can achieve 15% of our phosphorous-reduction goals.
3. Help break down outdated notions of nature versus development. We need a world where both nature and people thrive and to get there, we must transform how we view nature. Integrating a worldview of our interdependence on nature into the economy and society is paramount.
The time is now for directing our scarce conservation dollars to protecting the natural lands that provide the greatest climate-resilience benefits. If we are successful, both our natural and human communities will benefit. Vermont’s native species will continue to thrive, our towns and villages will be buffered from floods and storms, our water and air will be cleaner, more carbon dioxide will be absorbed, and our state will continue to build on its reputation as an outdoor recreation mecca — a resolution worth advocating for as we enter a new decade.
Heather Furman is state director for The Nature Conservancy Vermont in Montpelier.
