Nearly 160 years ago, Vermont native George Perkins Marsh authored “Man and Nature,” one of the first books to document the effects of human actions on the health of our environment. At the time, approximately 80% of Vermont’s forests had been cleared. Based on his knowledge of Mediterranean landscapes, and the denuded slopes visible from his Woodstock home, Marsh understood that the loss of forests adversely impacts water quality, wildlife populations and the economic vitality of rural communities.
In the century following the publication of “Man and Nature,” forests have returned to Vermont, but we are in danger of forgetting the dire warnings of Marsh and other conservationists. The state’s working and natural landscape — a mosaic of farms and forestland punctuated by compact villages — is being lost to sprawling development patterns driven by several factors.
These include a combination of skyrocketing real estate prices associated with COVID and climate migration, rampant second-home development (Vermont has the second highest percentage of vacation homes in the nation), the increasing conversion of long-term rental units to short-term rentals (e.g., Airbnbs), the high cost of owning forestland and inconsistent land-use planning.
While Vermont is not facing the large-scale denudation of forest cover due to potash production and sheep pastures as was the case in the 19th century, the fragmentation of large blocks of intact, connected forests pose serious threats to important environmental, economic and cultural resources that have long defined our state.
These impacts — including the loss of access to the land for hiking, hunting and back-country skiing, reduction in water quality and flood protection, the loss of wildlife habitat and reduced ability of forestland owners to manage their land for an economic return — were well documented in a comprehensive report on forest fragmentation published by the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation in 2015.
With the exception of one bill that required municipalities to consider forest conservation and habitat connectivity in local and regional plans, little progress on addressing the problem of forest fragmentation has been made since that report was released. Consequently, according to the U.S. Forest Service, Vermont continues to lose nearly 15,000 acres of forestland every year as it is converted to development. At this rate, nearly 425,000 acres of forest will be lost by 2050.
Fortunately, several important policies to address this important issue appear to be moving forward in the Vermont Legislature this year. H.697, a bill passed out of the House of Representatives in March, would improve the use-value appraisal (current use) program — the program that allows forestland owners to enroll their property at its “use value” as productive forest, rather than its “highest and best use” value for potential development, significantly reducing the property tax burden on forest and owners.
The bill would expand opportunities for landowners to enroll undeveloped forest — especially parcels that have significant ecological features — to promote carbon-rich, old forest functions and conditions. This policy was recommended in Vermont’s recently released Climate Action Plan.
Another bill passed out of the House is H.606, which directs the Agency of Natural Resources to develop a plan for conserving 30% of the state’s natural areas and working lands (which are predominately forests) by 2030, and 50% by 2050. This is part of a national initiative embraced by the Biden administration to conserve 30% of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030 as a strategy for addressing the biodiversity crisis that is threatening the survival of countless species across the globe.
Specifically, H.606 would promote an inventory of public and private land already conserved and recommend how current and future conservation practices and programs can be used to achieve conservation goals working with willing landowners.
Finally, in the category of unfinished business, the Senate passed S.234, which creates a new criterion to review development proposals under Act 250 to encourage projects to minimize forest fragmentation. Versions of this criterion have been passed out of the House and Senate in prior years, but this year, they may finally become law as part of a larger package of Act 250 reforms focused on advancing housing in smart growth locations, while maintaining the integrity of intact forest blocks, and the areas that connect them, to maintain healthy wildlife populations.
It is especially promising that these forest conservation policies are coupled with historic investments in conserving natural areas at both the state and federal level. In Vermont, the Legislature fully funded the Vermont Housing and Conservation Fund, which supports both land conservation and affordable housing. At the federal level, in 2020, Congress (with the support of President Biden) voted to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund — the program that uses royalties paid by energy companies offshore drilling for oil and gas for land and water conservation — for the first time since the fund was established in 1964.
Taken together, these steps forward won’t solve the loss of forestland to scattered development, but they do move Vermont in the right direction.
Brian Shupe is executive director of Vermont Natural Resources Council and lives in Waitsfield.
