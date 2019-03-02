Salt was once a substance so valuable it was thought to be as good as gold. They still call it “white gold” in Egypt, where it is extracted and sold to markets around the globe. But today, some scientists believe it has become more of a liability than an asset. They say that, by the end of the century, half the country’s streams could have an increase in salinity of 50 percent. As it is with so many substances we mine from the earth, salt is demanding that we pay the true costs for its use.
And what are those costs? Salt can wreak havoc at many levels. Too much salt in our bodies can be a health risk for people with hypertension or heart disease. Salt washing off roadways has been shown to damage or kill vegetation. It can also seep into drinking-water wells. High enough levels of salinity can be toxic to some aquatic life.
Globally, salinization has been largely attributed to agriculture, resource extraction and land clearing. A recent University of Maryland study shows that salinization impacts most of the drainage area of the United States. Increases in salinity and alkalinity are caused by “inputs of salts containing strong bases and carbonates that originate from anthropogenic sources and accelerated weathering.”
In other words, salt pollution and human-accelerated weathering are shifting the chemical composition of freshwater and increasing salinization across North America.
Frequent applications of road salt are common across Vermont, New England, the Northeast and Upper Midwest and are some of the biggest contributors to salinization of waterways in these parts of the country. But the researchers found other kinds of salts, not just the commonly used sodium chloride, also contribute to the increase of salinity in waterways — things like fertilizer runoff, water softeners, fracking brine and sewage discharges. And most people now understand that impervious surfaces, like roads and parking lots, usher salt-polluted runoff into streams without the treatment they deserve. But it’s actually more complicated than that. The University of Maryland study recommends that we begin to manage the problem by “considering chemical mixtures and potential interactive effects as a syndrome of multiple stressors instead of single contaminants.” A salt syndrome?
“We have regulations and management strategies which are focused on a single contaminant, while in reality, these mixtures have interactive effects, sometimes synergistic effects, which contribute to toxicity where the overall effect of the mixture or the interaction is greater than the sum of the parts,” according to the study. These interactive qualities were part of the problem Flint, Michigan, had with lead in its water. The lead pollution was apparently not found at the water source, but rather, was only detected at the faucets, because it was the salt in the water source that leached lead from the pipes in the water distribution system.
There are several actions we could take to begin correcting this threat to our freshwater resources. One of them is to honor the necessary buffering corridors along our rivers and other bodies of water so that salt and other contaminants can be bio-filtered out of any runoff and held in the soil or taken up by the plants. We might also build our roads, rooftops and parking areas with materials that absorb rainwater into the ground, where it could be filtered before entering the watershed.
In Vermont, we see salt and sand and car drippings delivered to the banks of our rivers every winter. Until we find a good substitute for road salt and until we find a good place to pile plowed and polluted snow, we will be putting yet another toxic cocktail into our drinking water and our rivers, our groundwater and our cherished Lake Champlain.
While our lawmakers are in the Peoples’ House this winter, please tell them that we want a serious study and action plan to find alternatives to road salt and to stop the ever-intensifying salt syndrome.
Elizabeth Courtney is an advisor to the Commission on Act 250, a landscape architect, former chair of Act 250’s Environmental Board and former executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council. She may be reached at elizabethcourtneyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.