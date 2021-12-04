A once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure was just made possible by Congress passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Vermont is poised to receive $2.2 billion from the bill, which presents an unprecedented opportunity to invest wisely in replacing our state’s aging infrastructure and better prepare Vermont for an uncertain future.
Our climate is changing, and the effects are being felt by farmers, businesses, communities and individuals. These changes are detailed in the University of Vermont’s recently released 2021 Climate Assessment, the most comprehensive study of climate change in Vermont, one that my organization, The Nature Conservancy, helped bring to fruition.
While we know Vermont is warming and becoming wetter, the speed of the change is most striking. According to the assessment, precipitation has increased 21% and average temperatures have increased by nearly 2°F since 1900. Vermont’s freeze period has shortened by three weeks, and we have seen a three-fold increase in federally declared disasters, just in the past decade.
With recovery cost topping out at nearly $336 million, now is the time to rebuild smarter and ensure our infrastructure investments work together with nature, instead of against it.
The Vermont Climate Council this week released the state’s first statutorily required Climate Action Plan. It looks at opportunities to restore wetlands, remove failing dams and stabilize and enhance river floodplains, should not be overlooked. These are low-cost, concrete, climate solutions that will safeguard our communities while supporting Vermont’s long-term health and resilience.
And, as we build the infrastructure of the future, working together with nature could save millions. Removing inactive dams and restoring Vermont’s wetlands and floodplains helps absorb floodwaters and reduces flood risk. Working with nature enhances public safety and reduces the pollution that reaches Lake Champlain. Using natural infrastructure cost-effectively reduces damage to homes, roads, bridges and farms, while also enhancing habitat for Vermont’s wildlife. In essence, working with nature is how we build the infrastructure of the 21st century.
Scientists have identified this decade as a critical moment where we must make bold moves to tackle climate change. The infrastructure bill, the Vermont Climate Assessment and Vermont’s Climate Action Plan all shine a light on a successful way forward. Working together with nature will ensure we get there.
Heather Furman is The Nature Conservancy in Vermont State Director.
