Here we are, in 2020, locked into the certain and dreadful consequences of too much heat capturing carbon in our atmosphere. This excess carbon is bringing us huge economic and social upheaval, human and wildlife suffering and death, from mammoth fires in Australia and California to biblical floods and droughts across whole continents. Without concerted efforts to stop powering our lives with fossil fuels, these ravages will grow and spread for ages to come.
It’s now or forever. The UN’s International Panel on Climate Change and other organizations around the world tell us our time has run out. This decade offers our last chance to stop making our rapidly changing climate worse — we need to take action now, or suffer the consequences for generations.
In Vermont, the Legislature has reconvened. Climate action advocates — including low-income, business, public health, youth and others — are promoting their plans for progress on this pressing issue. The opponents to meaningful action hang on to their status quo and business-as-usual demands for economic growth. Among the positive proposals on the table is the Transportation and Climate Initiative, TCI, which offers an opportunity to reduce transportation-generated pollution in a strategic, equitable manner while respecting Vermont’s rural economy.
Vermont sends a billion dollars out of state for our oil products every year. Transportation contributes 70% of our greenhouse gas emissions. Working with our neighboring states to create a flexible system to shift our transportation priorities is crucial to our future well-being.
Modeled on the successful Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) that Vermont joined under Republican Gov. Jim Douglas, the proposed framework for TCI would reduce carbon pollution in the most highly polluting transportation sector. It would place a constantly increasing cap on emissions from fossil fuel products. The revenue raised would help participating states invest in cleaner transportation options like public transit, electric buses and cars, park-and-rides, sidewalks and bike infrastructure, and more. It’s not perfect, but it is a start.
The benefits of TCI may seem abstract at first, but as they resolve over a few years, the money going into transportation alternatives will make profound changes for us each individually and as businesses. Let’s take a look at how this will impact our new friends in Montpelier, the manufacturing company, Caledonia Spirits. Last year, the makers of Barr Hill Gin chose to build their ultra-modern manufacturing facility on the bike path between the Winooski River and Barre Street, a stone’s throw from the Pioneer Street Bridge.
Now halfway through its first year in Montpelier, these super corporate citizens are giving back to our community by offering among other generosities, inside space to the Winter Farmers’ Market. And Caledonia hopes to provide public access to the river and educational demonstration gardens featuring a riparian nursery, a pollinator garden and green stormwater installations. But Caledonia has found its popularity and generosity has brought on a bit of a problem. The Farmers’ Market and other events now hosted by Caledonia Spirits bring many more people and cars than expected. Fortunately, Caledonia realizes the answer isn’t more parking, but rather more options to getting around for its employees and its visitors. Those options could range dramatically, from on-demand micro transit (championed by Sustainable Montpelier Coalition), to on-foot muscle power, on the bike path. Using the micro transit, Caledonia could develop an on-demand service for its employees and its customers. In the future, this service could be supported by the TCI funds and it would mean many could leave their cars at home, or in satellite parking lots.
For that matter, TCI revenues would also serve as a key funding source to help solve the parking and mobility problems for others, Hunger Mountain Co-op and Shaw’s and the Bohemian Bakery and the downtown shops in Montpelier, as well as for the legislators and lobbyists this time of year. What if TCI revenues could be expended to fill in unmet gaps for constituencies who are not only challenged by the lack of mobility options, but who would like cleaner, more efficient and affordable choices to get where they need to go?
As we all know, the trickle-down effect of innovation that increases job opportunities for more Vermonters can give us an overall economic boost. Capstone Community Action in Barre puts it clearly: “Transportation is not only a serious climate challenge, it is also a significant hurdle to job access and retention for the most vulnerable Vermonters. Participating in TCI, and then working to shape the program and direct revenues raised from it to provide more affordable, clean, and flexible transportation choices is critical. That must start with prioritizing solutions that best serve Vermonters with limited incomes and those who live in some of our most rural communities.”
Don’t you agree? Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Legislature should too! We can use the design of TCI to fit our unique rural state’s needs and to better serve those who already bear a disproportionate energy burden — our most vulnerable friends and neighbors.
It’s now or forever people! Act now or it will be too late — forever — to raise adequate revenues needed to help Vermonters — low-income and rural Vermonters in particular — access more clean, convenient and affordable transportation solutions. We all need to get serious about doing our part to combat the climate crisis.
Elizabeth Courtney is an author and environmental consultant, former chair of the Vermont Environmental Board and former executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council, she can be contacted at elizabethcourtneyvt@gmail.com
