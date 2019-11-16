Earlier this year, Vermont passed the strongest state law in the nation to reduce dangerous plastic pollution. Act 69 tackles four of the most common single-use plastics by banning plastic bags, stirrers, and toxic polystyrene food packaging and making plastic straws available only on request.
The new law also directs legislators and other stakeholders to work together this fall to develop even stronger measures to curb the use of toxic plastic products. The group, called the Single-Use Products Working Group, must submit a report this December to the Vermont General Assembly that documents the public health and environmental impacts of plastic pollution and identifies additional action to address the plastic crisis.
Plastic is much more than a litter problem. It exposes us to harmful chemicals and contributes to the climate crisis.
As we work to curb carbon emissions from power plants, transportation, and other sectors, the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries are looking for ways to stay relevant and profitable for their private investors. That has them focused on expanding the production of plastic. All told, these projects will pour millions of tons of climate-damaging emissions into the atmosphere.
If we don’t change course, plastic production (and the incinerators used to dispose of it) could emit 2.8 gigatons of carbon pollution every single year by 2050. That’s more than the emissions from 600 large coal-fired power plants combined.
Plastic sent to a landfill or waste incinerator presents its own set of public-health challenges. While landfills may contain waste in the short term, inevitably they release toxics from plastic and other contaminants into the environment. Incinerators that burn plastic and other trash spew toxic air pollution while also generating dangerous ash that itself must be disposed of — all of which threaten the health of workers and nearby communities.
Plastic has become the go-to for food packaging over the last half-century. However, its use also exposes us to toxic chemicals when they leach from the packaging into our food and drinks. Styrene, for example, used to make polystyrene foam packaging, causes cancer. Brominated flame retardants, phthalates, and lead compounds are common plastic additives. These chemicals can trigger neurotoxic effects, adversely impact thyroid function, disrupt hormones, and cause birth defects and cancer.
Unfortunately, we will never be able to recycle our way out the plastic pollution crisis.
Despite each of our good intentions, most plastic never gets recycled. In fact, 6.3 out of the 6.9 billion tons of plastic generated since World War II have not been recycled. Instead, plastic makes its way into our oceans, rivers and streams and poses a serious risk to wildlife after it is discarded. Too often, seabirds, sea turtles, seals and other marine mammals are killed after ingesting or getting entangled in plastic. Plastics also break down into microplastics, which are now ever-present in the environment and our drinking water.
Increasing recycling rates remains critical, but that alone will never make plastic safe. Many plastics cannot be recycled due to their chemical make-up, are not economical to recycle, or contaminate valuable recyclables. In addition, China and other countries have stopped accepting most recyclables from the United States, including mixed plastic. This has exposed the real costs of plastic waste management.
Cheap plastic costs too much. We use these dangerous plastics for just minutes — plastics that poison us, trash our waters and wildlife, and throw fuel on the climate-crisis fire. The only way to solve this problem is to eliminate the use of single-use plastic products and hold corporations accountable for the public health and environmental impacts of their toxic plastic trash.
Act 69 is an important step forward, but we have more work to do. Over the next few weeks, as the Single-Use Products Working Group considers options for reducing plastic pollution, they must think big and bold about how to solve this crisis.
We must kick our plastic habit — the health of our families, our communities, and our planet depends on it.
Jen Duggan is vice president and director of Conservation Law Foundation in Montpelier.
