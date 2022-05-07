As the daffodils poke their heads up out of the warming soils and the air temperature begins to climb above 50 degrees, I’m finally allowing myself to look forward to summertime. At Conservation Law Foundation (CLF), summer signals a key season in our environmental advocacy work — May marks the start of the Lake Champlain Lakekeeper boat season.
CLF’s Lake Champlain Lakekeeper, Julie Silverman, works year-round to advocate, engage and inspire people to protect, restore and preserve the Lake Champlain watershed region.
In May of each year, Julie gets to employ a unique tool in her advocacy toolkit that none of us lawyers at CLF have at our disposal — a Lakekeeper boat. With the ability to be out on the water in different parts of the lake, Julie is on the lookout for existing or new water pollution problems to ensure they are cleaned up and Lake Champlain has the full protection of the Clean Water Act and other environmental laws.
Because despite its beauty, challenges lurk beneath the lake’s surface. Decades of pollution from agricultural and urban runoff, sewage releases, plastics, poor forest management and wetland loss have degraded the health of this once-vibrant ecosystem. Rapid development has increased dangerous runoff from farms and paved surfaces alike, polluting waters with fertilizers, pesticides, oil, gasoline, bacterial contaminants, plastic and more.
Too much runoff of nutrients like phosphorus pollutes the water, and fuels algae population explosions, often resulting in toxic algae blooms. These blooms make the lake unhealthy for people and dogs to swim in, forcing beaches to close. At the same time, we are allowing new development and poor management to destroy some of Vermont’s most effective natural buffers to climate change: our river floodplains, wetlands and forests.
Heavy rains can overwhelm combined sewer systems, which collect industrial wastewater, domestic sewage and rainwater in the same pipe, causing the release of wastewater containing untreated human and industrial waste, toxic materials and debris, directly into nearby water bodies, adding to the already-high phosphorus level in Lake Champlain.
Some of these challenges are visible from the surface of the water and the shorelines. Plastic pollution from food packaging, dock flotation foam, cigarette butts and other plastics are all-too-common sightings on beaches and in marinas along the lake shore. This plastic waste entangles and poisons wildlife, threatens our beaches, contaminates our food supply, and impacts our health and economy.
Sunnier days and warming waters also awaken invasive plants and animals that threaten our favorite places to swim, boat and fish by choking out and destroying native habitat and species, spreading fish diseases, and impacting our water infrastructure and economy. If we want to secure a swimmable, fishable, drinkable Lake Champlain for future generations, we need to act now.
Whether on the water, or through relationships with people and partners throughout the watershed, our Lakekeeper is identifying and advancing solutions to address these challenges. And we’re always eager to have community members join us in this work. The Lakekeeper boat provides access to the lake and shore for those often unable to explore and monitor the lake. If you care about a favorite lake, pond, swimming hole, river or stream, join the Lake Champlain Lakekeeper program as we partner with watershed and river groups to help monitor the water, plant trees, clean up pollution and restore wetlands.
There are so many decisions being made all the time that impact our waterways, our environment and our health. Please, show up for public meetings, speak up, write letters, volunteer for water-focused organizations, talk to your neighbors, tell elected officials you care about what we do on the land and how it impacts the water we drink and the waterways we love. Working together with your family, neighbors, friends and co-workers, we can make a difference.
Elena Mihaly is Conservation Law Foundation’s Vermont vice president and director.
